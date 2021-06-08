Increasing number of children requiring hospital treatment after consuming edible cannabis ‘sweets’

Some of the edible cannabis jellies seized by Gardaí in recent weeks.

An increasing number of children are requiring hospital treatment after consuming ‘edibles’ laced with illegal drugs, a paediatric consultant has said.

Dr Paddy Fitzpatrick said the majority of the edibles consumed by children were cannabis jellies bought over the internet and marketed like sweets.

Dr Fitzpatrick told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that there has been a “significant increase” in children presenting with “poisoning from edible cannabis”.

"The children who we have seen that required medical attention have mostly been under 10 years of age who have accidentally ingested cannabis in the form of jellies or sweets.

"This is a big concern for us in paediatric medicine as these products are packaged and marketed in a copycat branded way, very similar to normal jellies or sweets,” Dr Fitzpatrick said.

It is believed that a majority of the edibles coming into Ireland are arriving by post after being bought on the internet, with Revenue officers seizing cannabis jellies and chocolates in Athlone Mail centre recently that were sent from the UK and were disguised as “football memorabilia”.

Dr Fitzpatrick said that due to how similar the edibles look, taste, smell and are packaged in comparison to regular jellies, "Young children can easily consume large toxic amounts accidentally.

"Thankfully the children we have seen have all made full recoveries but the concern is that long-term harmful effects are a possibility,” Dr Fitzpatrick said.

"The symptoms are mild euphoria, some sedation. In more toxic amounts, children can become quite uncoordinated and start getting very sleepy and difficult to arouse and potentially go into a coma or take seizures.”

The consultant said that if anyone suspects their child has consumed some of these edibles, his advice is to phone an ambulance.

Last month, two children aged three and four were taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital for treatment after consuming edibles.





