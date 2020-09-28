Increase of over 10,000 Pandemic Unemployment Payment claimants in a week

There has been an increase of over 10,000 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) claimants this week.

217,142 people will receive the PUP this week, an increase of 10,801 from last week.

10,035 of the additional claims come from Dublin and reflect the thousands of businesses which were closed as a result of the county being moved to Level 3 restrictions.

Over 19,000 people have applied for the payment in the past seven days, due to Dublin and Donegal being moved to Level 3 restrictions, however, the increase in this week’s figures does not reflect the impact of Donegal moving to Level 3 last Friday and this impact is expected to be reflected in next week’s figures.

The department of employment affairs and social protection expects further increases from regions who have been moved to Level 3 or higher.

Accommodation and food service sector has the highest number of people receing a PUP payment this week, at 51,840, followed by wholesale and retail trade at 30,950 and administrative and support service activities at 23,111.

However, the accommodation and food service activity sector was also the sector with the largest number of employees returning to work.

“With greater restrictions being introduced in Dublin, it is not surprising to see the overall number of PUP recipients increase,” said Social Protection Minister, Heather Humphreys.

“The Government wanted to ensure that this safety net remained in place in the event that counties would face further restrictions.

“That’s why a decision was taken to extend PUP into next year and, more importantly, keep it open to new entrants,” she added.

There are 217,142 people in receipt of the payment, of which 98,771 are female and 118,371 are male.

The age group with the most people receiving the payment is that of 25-34, with 50,500 people. It is closely followed by the 34-44 age category, with 48,533 claimants in that age group.

Tomorrow, 129,255 people will receive €300, 38,893 people will receive €250 and 48,794 people will receive a payment of €203 as part of their PUP.

The government also put in an Enhanced Illness Benefit Payment at the beginning of the pandemic, which to date 64,084 people under the age of 66 have been medically certified for.

The number of people medically certified to receive the Enhanced Illness Benefit has increased in every county since last week, with Dublin showing the greatest increase of 711.

Since the beginning of September, around 6,164 people have been medically certified to receive the Enhanced Illness Benefit and approximately 435 of these have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“If people follow the advice of NPHET, reduce their contacts and maintain social distancing, we can suppress this virus, protect jobs and most importantly of all, protect lives,” added Minister Humphreys.

