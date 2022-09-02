Increase minimum wage by €3.50 to €14 per hour, trade union Mandate demands in Budget submission

The minimum wage should be increased from €10.50 to a ‘living wage’ of no less than €14 per hour, the trade union Mandate has said.

Mandate, which represents close to 30,000 workers in the retail, bar and administrative sectors, also called for a 50pc reduction in public transport prices and a reduction in childcare fees of 50pc.

In its pre-Budget submission launched today, Mandate’s Assistant General Secretary Jonathan Hogan said its members are “being squeezed very hard right now between low wages and a high cost of living”.

“The only viable solution is to increase incomes and reduce the cost of essential services workers rely on.”

Mandate are also calling for measures to allow some of its members access more working hours to help out the most vulnerable members of the workforce.

“To ensure our most vulnerable workers have an adequate income, we need the government to increase the National Minimum Wage to a Living Wage, which we believe is €14 per hour. We should also enable workers to improve their own wages directly with their employer and the best way to do this is through enhanced collective bargaining rights,” Mr Hogan said.

“Increasing the hourly rate of pay for a worker is irrelevant if their employer cuts their hours or refuses to give that worker extra hours.”

Read More

Currently the minimum wage is €10.50, with some exceptions in certain sectors and age groups.

Mandate said it has been calling on the government to transpose the EU’s Part Time Worker Directive for close to a decade, which they said would enable vulnerable low paid workers to increase their incomes through more hours.

“If the government allowed trade unions to do their jobs by improving collective bargaining rights, allowing access for unions in the workplace and reforming the 1990 Industrial Relations Act to prevent victimisation of workers, then workers could win their own pay increases in profitable enterprises which would help them through this cost of living crisis.”

“Two years ago our members who are essential workers were being hailed, quite rightly, as heroes for putting their health at risk during the pandemic. Now it appears normal service has resumed, where retail and other essential workers are expected to survive on low wages with inadequate social services and sub-standard trade union rights. This is simply not good enough,” Mr Hogan said.

The trade union is also calling for an immediate rent freeze and a doubling of government investment in housing, along with a declaration of a housing emergency.

Mandate is calling for a further 30pc reduction in public transport fares, in addition to the 20pc decrease already this year, bringing it to a 50pc decrease on April 2022 prices.

“This would reduce costs for workers but also reduce our carbon footprint as we incentivise workers to leave their cars at home,” Mandate said.

Mandate is also calling for an investment of €350m for a wage subsidy scheme in childcare and to ensure the subsidy is passed on to parents in the form of a 50pc cut in fees.