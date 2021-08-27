Increase by 10pc in deaths in first quarter of 2021, while births continue to decline, CSO figures show

There were over 10pc more deaths recorded in the first quarter of 2021 – with around 19pc of those fatalities due to Covid-19 – while births continue to decline, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In quarter one of this year, there were 9,564 deaths, compared to 8,674 fatalities in the same period for 2020.

In total, there were 890 more deaths in the comparable time.

Some 1,846 deaths were due to Covid-19, the CSO stated, accounting for 19.3pc of deaths.

A total of 995 men died, according to the statistics and 851 were women.

Cancer and circulatory disease were the biggest causes of death in Ireland in the first quarter of the year, accounting for 4,759 (or 49.8pc) of deaths compared to 4,972 (or 57.3pc) in the first quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, the figures show that the number of births continued to fall, down 476 – a decrease of 3.3pc from quarter one 2020.

And the average age of all mothers in the first quarter of this year was was 33.1, the same age recorded in the first quarter of 2020.

Data showed that 10 years ago, the average age of mothers was 31.7 for the same period.

More than a third (40.1pc) of all births were outside marriage or civil partnership.

And the natural increase of births minus deaths has fallen by almost a quarter (24pc) compared to the same period in 2020.

The highest number of births registered was in Dublin city with 1,360 (9.8pc of births in the country), followed by Cork county with 1,218 (8.8pc) registered births.

Longford had the lowest number of births, with 117 (0.8pc) registered births in the first quarter of 2021.

The highest number of births registered in the first quarter of 2020 was in Dublin city, which accounted for 1,585 or 11pc of births followed by Cork county with 1,270 (8.8pc). Leitrim had the lowest number, 96 births (0.7pc), registered in the beginning of 2020.

The CSO said in a statement that it is “important to note that there will be a number of deaths where Covid-19 will not be assigned as the underlying cause of death and therefore, the Covid-19 deaths in this analysis, will vary from those put into the public domain by the Department of Health.

“This is because the figures published in the vital statistics quarterly releases are based on the narrative of cause of death that is reported, in electronic format, on the death certificate once the death is registered with the General Registration Office (GRO) and subsequently forwarded to the CSO for processing.”

Separately, CSO data also showed the bar trade saw sales grow by 18.6pc in July of this year while books, newspapers and stationery dropped 21.6pc in the same month.

Sales at bars soared 18.6pc in July – a month after pubs were permitted to open up their outdoor areas. Indoor pubs opened on July 26.

On an annual basis, retail volumes were 5.2pc higher than in July 2020.

Retail sales for July 2021 were 14pc higher when compared to July 2019.

Sales across the board decreased by 1.7pc in July 2021 when compared to June 2021 on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Last month, the sale of electrical goods went up by 5.8pc. Other retail sales fell by 19.6pc. Sales also decreased by 17.2pc in department stores, by 8.7pc in furniture and lighting, by 5.3pc in clothing, footwear and textiles and by 3.9pc in pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetics.

The highest annual volume increases were in department stores (+16.7pc), bars (+15.8pc), pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetics (+12.9pc), clothing, footwear and textiles (+6.7pc) and motor trades (+6.2pc).

The largest volume decreases were in other retail sales (-13.8pc), electrical goods (-7.9pc) and furniture and lighting (-7.7pc).

According to the statistics, when compared to July 2019 and pre-Covid-19, the volume of retail sales in July 2021 was 14pc higher.