Incoming RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst says scandal has been ‘painful to watch’ but he will restore trust

Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly to be grilled by TDs next week as PAC appearance date confirmed

Incoming RTE director general Kevin Bakhurst arrives ahead of a meeting with Media Minister Catherine Martin at the department of tourism culture, arts, Gaeltacht sport and media in Dublin. Picture date: Thursday July 6, 2023.

The scandal at RTÉ has been “painful to watch” incoming boss Kevin Bakhurst has said, insisting he will restore trust in the public service broadcaster.

Speaking after a meeting this afternoon with Media Minister Catherine Martin, Mr Bakhurst said he will make a further statement on Monday on his plans to reconstitute the RTÉ Executive Board.

“It’s been severely diminished, it’s been a highly damaging few weeks for RTÉ and you know, it’s been painful to watch,” he said.

He was unable to say if he had confidence in the executive board, but said restoring trust of the audience, of staff and of politicians is “absolutely key”.

He said “of course” finances at the broadcaster are a concern.

“It wasn’t quite the challenge that I thought I was taking on when I took this job but it’s a challenge that I will do my absolute best to deliver it with the right team around me.”

When asked if he has confidence in the executive board right now, he said: “I’ll be making a detailed statement on Monday, I don’t want to get sucked into - it’s not fair, there are individuals involved here and I need to talk to them.

Incoming RTÉ General Director Kevin Bakhurst describes aim to rebuild trust

“I also want to talk to staff before I say something publicly.”

Mr Bakhurst is due to start his new role next week and said this is the “most work” he has done in his life for “no pay”.

“I don’t start until Monday, it’s the most work I have done for no pay so far in my life, the past few weeks, but you know, I am happy to do it.

“I fully recognise that [staff] morale is on the floor. My priority next week is to get around the organisation, my top priority is to get around the organisation and talk to staff and hear their concerns.

"Adrian [Lynch, RTE interm director general] and I have already been talking about trying to meet the unions, possibly tomorrow if they’re available. We want to start as soon as possible.”

Mr Bakhurst was previously a deputy director general at the organisation and said he was aware of a barter account used for “trading airtime”.

He declined to comment on the staff member who gave a car back which was on loan, an issue which emerged at the Oireachtas Media Committee yesterday.

He said there would be disciplinary action “if necessary”.

When asked about his pitch he gave when he took the job, he said the job has “changed hugely”.

“Oh my days, there’s no doubt my job has changed hugely, right. The vision was about creating a forward looking, digital first, public service media organisation that’s fit for purpose.”

But he said he “absolutely” doesn’t regret taking it up.

Mr Bakhurst said this will be done alongside restoring trust in the organisation.

Politicians have raised concerns throughout this saga that numbers of TV licence payers will shrink as a result of the ongoing saga.

“I’d say please look at what we do, look at our actions, look at what we’re trying to do to restore trust,” Mr Bakhurst said.

“Funding the programming we do, particularly news and current affairs, which in my view have performed excellently throughout this, relies on public funding.”

It comes after it emerged Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly are set be questioned by TDs at next Tuesday’s Public Accounts (PAC) meeting.

The date was agreed in private session by the Dáil's public spending watchdog this morning.

They will appear before the PAC next Tuesday at 11am.

Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly sent letters to the committees yesterday offering to come in.

In a legal letter to both committees, their solicitor wrote the two men want to “fully cooperate”.

“Mr. Tubridy and Mr. Kelly wish to fully cooperate and assist with your Committee’s investigations,” the letter read.

“They believe that they have important information that will assist the Committee in its examination of these issues and clarify a number of matters that have arisen.

“Both Mr. Tubridy and Mr. Kelly kindly request to meet with your Committee at a suitable time next week. They would welcome this opportunity to set out their position on these matters and then submit themselves to appropriate questioning from the members of the Committee on what are clearly matters of public interest.”

“Relevant” documents will be submitted to the committees but it is unclear what these documents will include.

Next week’s series of committee meetings come as the scandal over €345,000 worth of “hidden” payments to Mr Tubridy continues to engulf RTÉ.

RTÉ officials will be invited to appear before the committee next Thursday.

This is likely to make for three Oireachtas question sessions with RTÉ figures next week - Mr Kelly and Mr Tubridy at the PAC on Tuesday and the Media Committee on Wednesday and then RTÉ executives at the PAC on Thursday.

Formal invites from the PAC to the stars and bosses will be issued shortly.