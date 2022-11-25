Incineration of babies’ organs was a ‘misguided decision and deviation from standards’, review finds

The incineration of dead babies’ organs without the permission of families in the maternity section of Cork University Hospital (CUH) was “a misguided decision and a deviation from local policy and national standards”, a report has said.

A review was carried out after it was revealed the babies’ organs were incinerated without the knowledge of 18 families.

It revealed the organs were incinerated in Denmark by a private company. The South/South West Hospital Group (SSWHG), CUH and Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) today again apologised to the families affected.

Perinatal organs retained by the hospital after post-mortem examinations were sent for incineration on two occasions instead of being buried or cremated as had been agreed with the families. This happened in 2020 during the first wave of Covid-19.

The review found the decision to incinerate the organs was made after efforts to find a place for burial could not be resolved and the post-mortems team were dealing with “unexpected and unanticipated pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

In March 2020, the HSE Estates Department had warned of the possibility of “mass casualties” and the need to increase mortuary space.

The Systems Analysis Report was shared with the families affected and published today.

SSWHG, CUH and CUMH fully accept the findings of the report, which was undertaken by an external review team.

“SSWHG deeply regrets that this distressing incident occurred and acknowledges that an error was made, and is truly sorry for the additional distress this has caused to grieving families,” they said.

“The CEO of CUH commissioned the System Analysis Review after the incident was brought to the attention of hospital management, as notwithstanding the unprecedented context of Covid 19, the action taken was not in keeping with the established systems and processes in CUH for the respectful disposal of perinatal organs. It was also not in accordance with local policies and national standards.

“It was established that 18 couples, bereaved parents, had given prior permission for the hospital to make arrangements for the retained organs following post-mortem, and had a clear expectation that these arrangements would be for burial or cremation.

“A decision was taken by the Serious Incident Management Team (SIMT) that all affected parents would be contacted, in keeping with the Health Service Executive (HSE) open disclosure policy, and a review would be undertaken with external subject matter experts.”

The hospital group said the initial primary focus was “to openly and transparently disclose what had happened and apologise to the bereaved parents. All contacts were made with the affected families over May 11 and 12, 2020. Although the error occurred in CUH, recognising that this situation would be deeply distressing, CUMH volunteered to take the lead role in the open disclosure and has continued to support the parents with the expertise of its Bereavement and Pregnancy Loss team”.

The external expert review team established the circumstances leading up to the incident where the perinatal organs stored following post-mortem were sent for incineration instead of being buried or cremated. These actions occurred in the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic when hospitals nationwide were preparing to significantly increase their mortuary capacity for mass fatalities.

This incident is confined to perinatal organs that were stored in the CUH mortuary between May 2019 and March 2020. All CUH records have been checked and assurances have been provided that there is no possibility this incident has affected any other families. All other perinatal organs retained before and since April 2, 2020, and for hospital arrangements, have been dealt with correctly.

While the System Analysis Review was under way, CUH took the decision to immediately implement changes. A number of steps have already been taken to reduce the likelihood of an incident of this type happening again.

The support of the CUMH Bereavement and Pregnancy Loss team remains in place to provide continuing contact, care and support as required by the parents. This has been provided not only as a result of the incident but in acknowledgement of the effect of the delay in the review process. The families have been given a key contact person for this coming weekend and engagement will continue to be offered.

CUH said it fully accepts the findings of the report undertaken by the external expert review team and is committed to implementing the recommendations in full.

“It is important to highlight the change that has been brought about through the Perinatal Pathology Working Group enhanced by dedicated specialist staffing outlined in the aftermath section of the report. Work has already commenced in relation to Recommendations 1, 3 and 5. It is intended that all the local recommendations will be implemented by Q1 2023,” it said.

“The SSWHG, CUH and CUMH again wish to apologise to the 18 families affected and deeply regret this distressing incident occurred.

“In carrying out the Systems Analysis Review, all 18 families were contacted and invited to meet with the Review Team. Six of the 18 families accepted the offer. Three of the six families who accepted the offer submitted questions for the team to consider.”

CUH said that after consideration, and contrary to what had been set out in the terms of reference, the review team took the decision to share the final report rather than share a draft with the families who took part in the process. This was primarily to avoid any further delays for families.

“The primary purpose of sharing a report at draft stage is to provide for factual accuracy checking of specific and identifiable contributions to the report,” the hospital said. “However, the process of fact-checking with staff who had been involved had caused considerable delay to an already well-overdue report.

“Furthermore, only some of the affected families provided comments or questions to the review team. These contributions did provide context, an understanding of the impact on them and a useful list of questions those families wanted to ensure the review answered. However, the view of the review team was that they did not change or challenge the facts or inform the root cause analysis in this particular incident.”