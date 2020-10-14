Incidence rates for many counties have increased dramatically in the last two weeks according to data released by the Department of Health.

This comes as 1,095 new cases were confirmed today - a record number in a 24-hour period.

This takes the total case count to 45,243 while the death toll from Covid-19 has now reached 1,835.

246 new cases were confirmed in Dublin, 185 in Meath,128 in Cavan, 118 in Cork, 63 in Kildare and the remaining 342 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

Of the cases notified today; 529 are men and 552 are women; 70pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old.

As of 2pm today, 232 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. There have nine additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Today, we again report a daily new confirmed case figure over 1,000. This situation is extremely concerning. Every single one of us has a role to play.

“We each need to reduce contact with other people as much as possible, so that means staying at home, working from home where possible, practicing physical distancing and stopping discretionary socialising.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “People must now make choices. Stop meeting up in groups, stop socialising, stop organising playdates, parties and other social activities. People must recognise that the disease is a direct threat to themselves and their families. Now is the time for each of us to act.”

There have been 9,079 new cases confirmed in the last two weeks, which represents more than 20pc of all 45,243 cases throughout the crisis.

Other statistics released show that nine people under the age of 34 have been admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus, highlighting the fact the virus affects all demographics in society.

The national 14-day incidence rate is currently 190.7, a significant jump from 161.4 in the last seven days.

Cavan has the highest incidence rate in the state at 571 - more than 210 higher than Monaghan with the second-highest at 360 per 100,000 - and three times the national average.

Cavan has seen 435 confirmed cases in the last 14 days while Monaghan registered 221.

Donegal has the third-highest rate of disease at 353.7 with 563 confirmed cases in the last fortnight.

This comes as the cabinet meet this evening to discuss further restrictions for Border counties in response to Northern Ireland’s four-week lockdown which commences on Friday.

Clare has the fourth-highest incidence of the virus in the country with an incidence per 100,000 of 307.2.

Meath (299.9), Cork (209.4), Sligo (207.5) and Limerick (192.4) also have an incidence rate above the national average.

Waterford (69.7), Wicklow (77.2) and Carlow (80.8) have the lowest rates of the disease in the country.

These numbers are announced amid speculation that Border counties may face additional restrictions after the Northern Ireland Executive announced plans for a four-week 'circuit breaker' lockdown.

Northern Ireland recorded 1,217 cases in the last 24 hours - a new record daily case total.

A full county-by-county case breakdown, as well as other statistics, are available on the Department of Health website at: https://www.gov.ie/en/press-release/65e6d-statement-from-the-national-public-health-emergency-team-wednesday-14-october/

