'In the US there is no end to the possibilities' - Irish law graduate (23) who passed New York Bar exam shares life in the US

An Irish law graduate who passed the New York Bar exam from her Dublin bedroom has taken the US by storm.

Aoife Moore Kavanagh (24) from Louth graduated from Dublin City University with a law degree in 2016 and went on to become one of the youngest people to ever pass the New York Bar exam.

After moving to the US, she now works as an associate attorney in a boutique litigation firm in Manhattan's Wall Street district.

However, once she passed the New York Bar exam, Aoife faced another tough challenge - getting a US Work Visa.

"The US visa process is extremely difficult and hasn't been made any easier in light of the current political climate. There are only a limited amount of visa options available and of those there are stringent conditions attached to each.

"I had to have a job offer before I arrived in the US, which was a huge obstacle as I was still living in Ireland at the time and it took a huge amount of time and effort to finally secure employment, especially without ever having met my new employer in person.

"I spent 6 months searching for a job until I received an offer that was right for me, all in all I probably sent over 1200 emails."

Aoife said that when she first arrived in New York she was very homesick, but soon she became involved in the city's bustling social lfie.

"New York felt really lonely. I had to get used to doing things on my own, going to events by myself and signing up for things I was interested in in the hopes I would meet people. Back home there is such a community feel to everything, on a night out someone always knows someone that you know.

"I live in Brooklyn in a lively neighbourhood that has a strong Irish presence. I was lucky that I'm living with two Irish lads so it's great to be able to come and have the craic with them."

The young attorney said that every day is different in New York, whether it be defending a case in the US Supreme Court or travelling to meet clients in the Hamptons.

"You never know what you could be doing next, but someday I want to have my own firm over here. America is so different to Ireland, there is no end to all the possibilities here."

