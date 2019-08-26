Thick fog added an extra challenge - as if it was needed - for the thousands of competitors who took part in yesterday's gruelling Dún Laoghaire 70.3 Ironman.

In the thick of it: Heavy fog proves an extra challenge for Ironman competitors

Streets in south Dublin filled with supporters as professional and amateur athletes alike took part in the tough triathlon, which involves a swim, bike ride and a run.

The annual event saw competitors take on a 70.3-mile course consisting of a 1.2-mile swim in Scotsman's Bay, a 56-mile cycle through the Dublin and Wicklow mountains and ended with a 13.1-mile run through Dún Laoghaire, Monkstown and Seapoint.

Longford man David Sheridan - who finished sixth overall as an amateur - told the Irish Independent it took him around six months to prepare for the challenging event.

"It was a very tough course because the fog came in very late on to the swim and you couldn't see the buoys on the water," he said.

"On the Dublin mountains, it was the same and you really had to take precaution around the descends and the corners.

Mary Kavanagh-Osborne and Shelly Atkins from Wexford. Picture: Peter Cavanagh

"On the Sally Gap and down to Viewmount, it was crazy, you really couldn't see five metres ahead of you so you had to sit up and take your time."

While he is not a professional athlete, Mr Sheridan is a seasoned Ironman competitor, having completed nine full Ironman competitions and 15 half Ironman races.

"It was an absolutely fantastic race and I'm happy to be on the podium on my age group and to be first Irish amateur," he added.

Asked how he planned to celebrate his achievement, he said: "I'm going to probably go and have dinner with the missus and the kids and have a few beers."

Sandycove, Dun Laoghaire, County Dublin - Pictured before the start of the 2019 Ironman 70.3, where athletes have to complete a 1.2 mile swim, a 56 mile cycle and a 13.1 mile run.

Laura Siddall, who is from the UK, finished fifth.

"It's been absolutely amazing. The locals, down swimming and in all the shops, have been so welcoming and friendly and they just want to chat," she said.

After breaking her collarbone a short while ago, this was Ms Siddall's first race since her recovery.

"I broke my collarbone about 12 weeks ago so this was my first race back, so it was a little bit of a shock to the system, especially with this course, but that's why we do it and want to push ourselves and we want to see where we're at," she said.

"The bike [ride] was just stunning, the fact that you've got the ocean here and a few minutes you're into the hills, it's just breathtaking."

She joked that to celebrate she would be on the lookout for a traditional Dublin pint.

"I've got to find a Guinness," she laughed.

Meanwhile, completing his first half Ironman triathlon was Peter Kennaugh, a professional cyclist from the Isle of Man.

"I haven't trained really, so I'm very sore and I just didn't have the endurance in the run in the last 4km," he said.

"I was working through all of July in the Tour de France so didn't have much time to train.

"The toughest part was the run, it just went on forever.

"But I'm quite happy really with how it went."

