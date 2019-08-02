In the swing: celebrities show support for Keating charity

A host of celebrities from sport and showbusiness flocked to the K Club to help raise funds for the Marie Keating Foundation.

Some 29 teams competed in the event which celebrated its 21st anniversary at the Straffan, Co Kildare, club yesterday.

Singer Ronan Keating, son of Marie Keating and patron of the charity, was joined by his wife Storm and celebrities including former rugby star Mike Tindall, actor James Nesbitt and snooker player Stephen Hendry for 2019 Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic.

Ronan commented: "I'm delighted to be hosting the 21st year of the Marie Keating Foundation's flagship event - our celebrity golf classic at the K-Club. The funds raised go directly back into services and allow the foundation to continue to provide free lifesaving cancer awareness and support services around the country."

The teams enjoyed a gala dinner after the action on the course.

