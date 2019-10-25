In the long run: 70-year-old targets 700th marathon

A grandmother who has run nearly 700 marathons says the Dublin City event has always had special meaning for her.

Collette O'Hagan (70) has competed in marathons across the world but her first was Dublin 30 years ago and she has never forgotten it.

"This Sunday's marathon will be number 695 and by the end of the year I will have exceeded 700," she said.

The Dundalk woman has run at all of the major marathons around the world including Boston, London and Chicago, but says the capital will always have extra meaning to her because it was "where I started running my marathons".

"My running journey started in Dublin. I never looked back. I do love Dublin," she said.

"I owe a lot to Dublin for getting me going and for my running journey."

She began running with her husband Larry and as time passed her interest in it, and in running longer distances, outgrew his.

This year is also special as it marked her and husband Larry's golden wedding anniversary. They have five children and 10 grandchildren - and that does not include more than 80 children they have fostered.

Irish Independent