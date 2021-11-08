| 14.4°C Dublin

In profile: The life and crimes of ‘Dublin Jimmy’, the man who orchestrated Kevin Lunney abduction

International gangster Cyril McGuinness, 'Dublin Jimmy', had been on the radar of police in 11 jurisdictions as a serious criminal with terrorist links over the past two decades
Cyril McGuinness (53) – from Teemore Road, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh – is the mastermind of the brutal abduction and torture of QIH businessman Kevin Lunney
Cyril McGuinness. Photo: Collins

Ken Foy

Dublin Jimmy, as gangster Cyril McGuinness was known, was the criminal mastermind who orchestrated the abduction of Kevin Lunney on the orders of the ‘Paymaster’.

McGuinness arranged the logistics and directed the gang who abducted and tortured the businessman in a savage attack in September 2019.

The gangster died of a heart attack in the UK at the age of 54 during a police raid of his safe house exactly two years ago today – just as the net was “closing in” on his involvement in ordering the abduction of Mr Lunney.

