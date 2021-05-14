| 11.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

In profile: New DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley

DUP's Paula Bradley at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast, during the 2017 Northern Ireland Assembly Election count. Expand

Close

DUP's Paula Bradley at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast, during the 2017 Northern Ireland Assembly Election count.

DUP's Paula Bradley at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast, during the 2017 Northern Ireland Assembly Election count.

DUP's Paula Bradley at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast, during the 2017 Northern Ireland Assembly Election count.

Suzanne Breen

Paula Bradley is far removed from the DUP’s fundamentalist wing yet she is one of the most popular MLAs at Stormont both inside and outside the party. She is commonly described as outgoing, ordinary and sociable by Assembly colleagues.

She is certainly the DUP’s most liberal representative on social issues. When asked about same-sex marriage by this newspaper in 2017, she predicted that it would be legalised in the next decade due to “changing attitudes”.

Most Watched

Privacy