Thousands turned out yesterday for the final day of Bray Air Display.

In Pictures: Thousands turn out for Bray Air Display spectacular

With few clouds in the sky, conditions were perfect for an air show.

The Co Wicklow town was crammed with aircraft enthusiasts of all ages, there to watch the annual spectacular, now in its 14th year.

Many arrived early to get a good vantage point on the seafront.

They were not disappointed, with dazzling aerobatic displays by some of the best pilots from Ireland, the UK and even as far afield as Jordan.

“The weather certainly didn’t let us down and was the perfect backdrop to another spectacular aerobatics display,” said show director Se Pardy.

28/7/19 The Bray Air Display in Bray, Co Wicklow. Picture:Arthur Carron

“Pilots and aerobatic teams love performing in Bray, thanks to the carnival atmosphere and spectacular backdrop of sand, sea and Bray Head.

“Thanks to everyone who came to Bray to support the event and cheer on the partic- ipants.”

Highlights included a special formation display of an Aer Lingus A320 and the Irish Air Corps’ Pilatus PC9 aircraft.

Fearless demonstrations by Ireland’s Eddie Goggins and Dave Bruton and the UK’s Richard Goodwin added a daredevil dimension to the line-up.

28/7/19 The Black Knights at the Bray Air Display in Bray, Co Wicklow. Picture:Arthur Carron

The Defence Forces’ Black Knights Parachute Team and the Irish Parachute Club also held their nerve, jumping from 5,000 feet on to the Bray shoreline.

A search and rescue demonstration highlighted the lifesaving work of this crucial service.

The line-up also included old-time glamour with vintage Tucano, Mustang, Chipmunk and Stearman aircraft taking to the skies.

Formation displays by the Rav-ens and the Royal Jordanian Falcons – including fly-pasts and cross-overs only metres apart – showed teamwork at its very best.

28/7/19 Jacob Keane, age 3, Tallaght, at the Bray Air Display in Bray, Co Wicklow. Picture:Arthur Carron

As well as an action-packed show in the sky, there was plenty of family-friendly fun on the ground.

A food and craft village and funfair kept young and old entertained.

Online Editors