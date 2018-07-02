More than 60,000 people marched through the centre of Dublin for the city's annual Pride parade in support of the LGBT community.

More than 60,000 people marched through the centre of Dublin for the city's annual Pride parade in support of the LGBT community.

In Pictures: The best images from last weekend's Pride celebrations

According to organisers, the huge turnout was twice the size of last year's parade and the biggest to date.

1/7/18 Pride Festival 2018 at St Stephen's Green, and Smithfield in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron 1/7/18 Pride Festival 2018 at St Stephen's Green, and Smithfield in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron 1/7/18 Pride Festival 2018 at St Stephen's Green, and Smithfield in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron 1/7/18 Pride Festival 2018 at St Stephen's Green, and Smithfield in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron 1/7/18 Pride Festival 2018 at St Stephen's Green, and Smithfield in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron 1/7/18 Pride Festival 2018 at St Stephen's Green, and Smithfield in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron 1/7/18 Pride Festival 2018 at St Stephen's Green, and Smithfield in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron 1/7/18 Pride Festival 2018 at St Stephen's Green, and Smithfield in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron 1/7/18 Pride Festival 2018 at St Stephen's Green, and Smithfield in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron NO FEE PICTURES 6/6/18 Sara Phillips Teni Grand Marshal and Clodagh Leonard Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride Chair with Lorna Tarpey (right) and Laura Monaghan (left) AXA insuranceat the launch of the Dublin LGBTQ Pride 2018 Festival, which runs from 21st to 30th June 2018, at Wood Quay, Dublin. 35 Years of Dublin Pride Parade. Picture:Arthur Carron General scenes of Dublin Pride Parade today Picture by Fergal Phillips. Luke McEvilly (5) who joined Bank of Ireland staff members to help celebrate Pride on their float at the parade on St Stephen’s Green, Dublin today. Members of the armed forces enjoying the Dublin Pride Parade today Picture by Fergal Phillips. People during the Pride Parade in Dublin, Ireland. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Minister for Health Simon Harris and other Fine Gael members. Taking part in Dublin Pride Parade today Picture by Fergal Phillips. Picture shows Rowena Rocks,Luc Galvin and Noel McEntee who joined Bank of Ireland staff to help celebrate Pride at their float at the parade on St Stephen’s Green Former President of Ireland Mary McAleese, with her husband Martin (right) and her son Justin (second left) and his husband Fionan (left) during the Pride Parade in Dublin Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire General scenes of Dublin Pride Parade today Picture by Fergal Phillips. People during the Pride Parade in Dublin Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Minister Katherine Zappone enjoying the Dublin Pride Parade today Picture by Fergal Phillips. Members of the armed forces during the Pride Parade in Dublin Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Minister for Health Simon Harris and other Fine Gael members. Taking part in Dublin Pride Parade today General scenes of Dublin Pride Parade today Picture by Fergal Phillips. General scenes of Dublin Pride Parade today Picture by Fergal Phillips. Moe Coakley, enjoying the Dublin Pride Parade today Picture by Fergal Phillips. Sara Granados enjoying the Dublin Pride Parade today. 30/6/2018 Picture by Fergal Phillips. General scenes of Dublin Pride Parade today Picture by Fergal Phillips. People during the Pride Parade in Dublin Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire General scenes of Dublin Pride Parade today Picture by Fergal Phillips. Equality For All: Salesforce Celebrates Dublin Pride. Over 250 representatives from Salesforce participated in Dublin Pride 2018 today Picture: Conor McCabe Photography People during the Pride Parade in Dublin Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Former President of Ireland Mary McAleese, with her husband Martin (second left) and her son Justin (second right) and his husband Fionan (right) during the Pride Parade in Dublin Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Glenn Keating and his son Noah van der Westhuizenat Picture: Arthur Carron Minister for Health Simon Harris and other Fine Gael members. Taking part in Dublin Pride Parade today Picture by Fergal Phillips. Equality For All: Salesforce Celebrates Dublin Pride. Over 250 representatives from Salesforce participated in Dublin Pride 2018 today Picture Conor McCabe Photography Pictured are Tesco colleagues (L to R) Sean Sheahan & Paul Crowe Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Pictured are Tesco colleagues Kelly Ireland & her son Shaun Ireland Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Ciaran Reinhardt & Aoife Nic Philibin Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Wayne Gustave Gareth Chaney Collins Picture: Arthur Carron Alicky Hess enjoying Pride 2018 Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Pictured are Tesco colleagues who were participating in the Dublin Pride Parade Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

In contrast, the first Pride parade in 1983 saw just 200 participants.

The celebrations were also a historic occasion for members of the Defence Forces, who took part in uniform.

Former President Mary McAleese joined the marchers alongside her son Justin and his husband Fionan Donohoe. In the run-up to the event, she slammed the Catholic Church's teachings on homosexuality as "evil".

She said what the Church was doing to people in the LGBT community was "unchristian" and "worse than uncharitable". Ms McAleese was also joined by Minister Katherine Zappone and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's parents.

Those that attended the parade also called for same-sex marriage to be introduced in Northern Ireland.

Irish Independent