Pride Festival 2018 at St Stephen's Green, and Smithfield in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron
In Pictures: The best images from last weekend's Pride celebrations
More than 60,000 people marched through the centre of Dublin for the city's annual Pride parade in support of the LGBT community.
According to organisers, the huge turnout was twice the size of last year's parade and the biggest to date.
6/6/18 Sara Phillips Teni Grand Marshal and Clodagh Leonard Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride Chair with Lorna Tarpey (right) and Laura Monaghan (left) AXA insuranceat the launch of the Dublin LGBTQ Pride 2018 Festival, which runs from 21st to 30th June 2018, at Wood Quay, Dublin. 35 Years of Dublin Pride Parade.
In contrast, the first Pride parade in 1983 saw just 200 participants.
The celebrations were also a historic occasion for members of the Defence Forces, who took part in uniform.
Former President Mary McAleese joined the marchers alongside her son Justin and his husband Fionan Donohoe. In the run-up to the event, she slammed the Catholic Church's teachings on homosexuality as "evil".
She said what the Church was doing to people in the LGBT community was "unchristian" and "worse than uncharitable". Ms McAleese was also joined by Minister Katherine Zappone and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's parents.
Those that attended the parade also called for same-sex marriage to be introduced in Northern Ireland.
Irish Independent