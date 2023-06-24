In Pictures: Paraders, pooches and politicians turn out to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights at Dublin Pride 2023
The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations
Picture By David Conachy
People attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A dog attends the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A person attends the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People gather in O'Connell Street in Dublin ahead of the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
A band plays during the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill attends the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
HIV activists including Robbie Lawlor hold banners as they attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A dog rides in a bicycle basket during the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A person holds a flag during the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Ireland's Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien and fellow Fianna Fáil TD Jack Chambers attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations
Picture By David Conachy
The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations
Picture By David Conachy
The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations
Picture By David Conachy
The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations
Picture By David Conachy
The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations
Picture By David Conachy
The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations
Picture By David Conachy
The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations
Picture By David Conachy
Participants in the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People in Merrion Square during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
People in Merrion Square during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
People on O'Connell Street in Dublin during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
People on Westland Row in Dublin during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
Emily Majjusiak on O'Connell Street in Dublin ahead of the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
People in Merrion Square during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
People in Merrion Square during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
People on O'Connell Street in Dublin during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
People gather on O'Connell Street in Dublin ahead of the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
Alan Doherty on O'Connell Street in Dublin ahead of the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
Sinn Fine Vice President Michelle O'Neill (fourth left) meets the George Queens in Merrion Square during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
People take part in the Dublin Pride parade through the city centre. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
Residents in East Lombard Street in Dublin during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
People take part in the Dublin Pride parade through the city centre. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
Tens of thousands of people marched through the streets of Dublin city today to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights at the country’s flagship Pride parade.
Read our full report of the day’s events here and check out pictures of the colourful procession below.
The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations
Picture By David Conachy
The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations
Picture By David Conachy
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations
Picture By David Conachy
The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations
Picture By David Conachy
People attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People in Merrion Square during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
People attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A dog attends the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Ireland's Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien and fellow Fianna Fáil TD Jack Chambers attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
HIV activists including Robbie Lawlor hold banners as they attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A person attends the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations
Picture By David Conachy
Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill attends the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations
Picture By David Conachy
The annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations
Picture By David Conachy
The annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A dog rides in a bicycle basket during the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A person holds a flag during the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A band plays during the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People gather in O'Connell Street in Dublin ahead of the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
People attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Participants in the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People in Merrion Square during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
People on O'Connell Street in Dublin during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
People on Westland Row in Dublin during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
Emily Majjusiak on O'Connell Street in Dublin ahead of the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
People in Merrion Square during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
People in Merrion Square during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
People on O'Connell Street in Dublin during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
People gather on O'Connell Street in Dublin ahead of the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
Alan Doherty on O'Connell Street in Dublin ahead of the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
Sinn Fine Vice President Michelle O'Neill (fourth left) meets the George Queens in Merrion Square during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
People take part in the Dublin Pride parade through the city centre. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
Residents in East Lombard Street in Dublin during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire
People take part in the Dublin Pride parade through the city centre. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire