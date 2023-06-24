In Pictures: Paraders, pooches and politicians turn out to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights at Dublin Pride 2023

The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations Picture By David Conachy

People attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A dog attends the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A person attends the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People gather in O'Connell Street in Dublin ahead of the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

A band plays during the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill attends the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

HIV activists including Robbie Lawlor hold banners as they attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A dog rides in a bicycle basket during the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A person holds a flag during the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ireland's Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien and fellow Fianna Fáil TD Jack Chambers attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe attend the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations Picture By David Conachy

The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations Picture By David Conachy

The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations Picture By David Conachy

The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations Picture By David Conachy

The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations Picture By David Conachy

The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations Picture By David Conachy

The colour of Dublin Pride celebrations Picture By David Conachy

Participants in the annual Pride parade in Dublin, Ireland, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People in Merrion Square during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

People in Merrion Square during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

People on O'Connell Street in Dublin during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

People on Westland Row in Dublin during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

Emily Majjusiak on O'Connell Street in Dublin ahead of the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

People in Merrion Square during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

People in Merrion Square during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

People on O'Connell Street in Dublin during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

People gather on O'Connell Street in Dublin ahead of the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

Alan Doherty on O'Connell Street in Dublin ahead of the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

Sinn Fine Vice President Michelle O'Neill (fourth left) meets the George Queens in Merrion Square during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

People take part in the Dublin Pride parade through the city centre. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

Residents in East Lombard Street in Dublin during the Dublin Pride parade. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

People take part in the Dublin Pride parade through the city centre. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

Tens of thousands of people marched through the streets of Dublin city today to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights at the country’s flagship Pride parade. Read our full report of the day’s events here and check out pictures of the colourful procession below.

