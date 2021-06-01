In pictures: New Moore Street redevelopment plans feature archway to commemorate Easter Rising

Plans for a new look Moore Street have been lodged with Dublin City Council which include an archway to commemorate the Easter Rising.

Developers Hammerson unveiled the proposal for the regeneration of the 5.5 acres site in Dublin’s north inner city, which include a fully integrated Metrolink station for O’Connell Street.

The entire masterplan area, rebranded as Dublin Central, is the latest proposal in a redevelopment scheme that has been beset by objections and delays.

The developers said that this new proposal – which include a fully open street instead of ‘lily pad’ umbrella structures covering the street – represents “an opportunity to appropriately regenerate a historic part of Dublin, while ensuring its long-standing traditions and important heritage can be retained and celebrated”.

The plans, which are being lodged in a phased basis, include two new public squares, new pedestrian routes and the restoration of historically important laneways.

“It ensures the area around Nos. 14–17 Moore Street, a National Monument due to its role in the Easter Rising, is appropriately restored as part of this landmark destination,” Hammerson said.

These initial applications comprise lands situated on the west side of the site and include residential, hotel, retail, restaurant and café and cultural uses.

The design team which was appointed, led by ACME, include renowned Irish architectural practices, to best reflect both the status and sensitive nature of the site.

The Dublin Central masterplan has been thoroughly researched and carefully conceived, with a focus on delivering:

• The restoration of a significant piece of O’Connell St Upper, Dublin’s pre-eminent street

• New pedestrian connections linking O’Connell St to Moore St via a new public square and Henry Street to Henry Place/Moore Lane

• Enabling works for an integrated Metrolink station

• A re-imagined ‘White Building’ on Henry Place, restored as a gallery

• A new 1,250 sq. m. civic square, open to the public with potential to host activities and events

• Restoration of the iconic Carlton façade including reinstatement of the former ‘Carlton Grill’

• Restoration of No 42 O’Connell Street, the only remaining Georgian town house on the street

• Retention of all pre-1916 buildings and fabric along Moore Street

• A new archway to commemorate the Easter Rising for which the 1916 Relatives Association has suggested names

• The restoration of Conway’s Pub on Parnell Street

Ed Dobbs, Development Manager at Hammerson, said: “Dublin Central will regenerate this important part of Dublin, breathing new life and vibrancy into a unique area with an important history. Our priority has been to preserve and celebrate the site’s heritage whilst bringing forward an appropriate proposal that seeks to enhance its history and tell its story.”

The Taoiseach welcomed the plans, saying: “The plans will enhance the status of O’Connell Street by developing new transport links and delivering new homes, retail facilities and offices which will boost employment in the area. The locations around Moore Street and the GPO will see an increasing number of visitors who will be drawn to the seminal role it played in our history.

“Government has already allocated significant funding to complete the conservation of the State owned buildings at Nos. 14 -17 Moore Street and to create new visitor and exhibition facilities to the rear. As the plans for Dublin Central develop it is important to continue to liaise with the street traders and those concerned with heritage conservation.”