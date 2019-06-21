Undisputed boxing champ Katie Taylor met some of the kids at Temple Street Children's Hospital after being announced as an official ambassador for the hospital.

Undisputed boxing champ Katie Taylor met some of the kids at Temple Street Children's Hospital after being announced as an official ambassador for the hospital.

In Pictures: Katie Taylor meets kids in Temple Street as she's announced as hospital ambassador

The Bray boxer took a trip around the wards to children, parents and staff while she celebrated her new role.

Pictured is boxing lightweight champion of the world Katie Taylor with Charlie Maiben aged 7 and mother Gemma from Mornington, Co. Meath during a very special visit to Temple Street PHOTO: Mark Stedman

Taylor said she was looking forward to helping the hospital in "any small way I can."

"Temple Street is a truly amazing place full of incredible little fighters and wonderful, caring staff who do such exceptional work.

"While it's heart-breaking to see what some of the kids are having to go through their courage and bravery is truly inspirational to me.

"I'm delighted to help out in any small way I can by raising awareness for the great work that's being done at Temple Street and continuing to support Temple Street Foundation."

Katie with the staff the surgical flat ward during a very special visit to Temple Street PHOTO: Mark Stedman

The Olympic champion is no stranger to Temple Street after paying a festive visit to the children last Christmas.

Taylor has also previously lent her support to a charity fundraiser and auction that raised vital funds for the hospital which cares for over 147,000 sick children every year.

On Taylor's new position within the Hospital Chief Executive, of the Temple Street Foundation, Denise Fitzgerald said:

"We are so excited and honoured to welcome Katie on board as an official ambassador for Temple Street.

21/6/2019 Pictured is boxing lightweight champion of the world Katie Taylor with Molly Tunnicliffe, age 11 from Raheny, Dublin during a very special visit to Temple Street PHOTO: Mark Stedman

"She has been – and continues to be - such a wonderful friend to the hospital and is a great advocate for the extraordinary work that happens in our wards, every hour of every day.

"Today’s visit was an extraordinary treat for our little patients, not to mention our doctors, nurses and staff, who are all huge Katie Taylor fans."

"Thank you Katie for joining the Temple Street family and becoming a vital part of the extraordinary circle of care that surrounds each sick child and their family.”

Online Editors