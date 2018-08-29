News Irish News

Wednesday 29 August 2018

In Pictures: Historic building on the brink of collapse after fire devastates Primark store

Flames from a major blaze which has broken out at the Primark store in Belfast city centre: Liam McBurney /PA Wire
Flames from a major blaze which has broken out at the Primark store in Belfast city centre: Liam McBurney /PA Wire
Fire and smoke from a major blaze which has broken out at the Primark store in Belfast city centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 28, 2018. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance at the scene. See PA story ULSTER Fire. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney /PA Wire
Firefighters helping to tackle a major blaze which has broken out at the Primark store in Belfast city centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 28, 2018. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance at the scene. See PA story ULSTER Fire. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Fire hoses spray water to dampen burning embers inside the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre, where a major blaze broke out on Tuesday. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 29, 2018. See PA story ULSTER Fire. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Flames and thick black smoke engulfed the five-story historic building in the city centre.

Flames from a major blaze which has broken out at the Primark store in Belfast city centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 28, 2018. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance at the scene. See PA story ULSTER Fire. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney /PA Wire
Flames from a major blaze which has broken out at the Primark store in Belfast city centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 28, 2018. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance at the scene. See PA story ULSTER Fire. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney /PA Wire
Fire and smoke from a major blaze which has broken out at the Primark store in Belfast city centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 28, 2018. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance at the scene. See PA story ULSTER Fire. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney /PA Wire
Fire and smoke from a major blaze which has broken out at the Primark store in Belfast city centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 28, 2018. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance at the scene. See PA story ULSTER Fire. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney /PA Wire
A firefighter trains a hose on a major blaze which has broken out at the Primark store in Belfast city centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 28, 2018. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance at the scene. See PA story ULSTER Fire. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney /PA Wire
Firefighters tackle a major blaze which has broken out at the Primark store in Belfast city centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 28, 2018. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance at the scene. See PA story ULSTER Fire. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
A firefighter trains a hose on a major blaze which has broken out at the Primark store in Belfast city centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 28, 2018. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance at the scene. See PA story ULSTER Fire. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney /PA Wire
Firefighters helping to tackle a major blaze which has broken out at the Primark store in Belfast city centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 28, 2018. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance at the scene. See PA story ULSTER Fire. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Flames from a major blaze which has broken out at the Primark store in Belfast city centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 28, 2018. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance at the scene. See PA story ULSTER Fire. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney /PA Wire
Flames from a major blaze which has broken out at the Primark store in Belfast city centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 28, 2018. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is in attendance at the scene. See PA story ULSTER Fire. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
People watch outside the Primark store in Belfast city centre, where a fire has broken out. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 28, 2018. Social media posts show huge plumes of black smoke coming from the roof of the Bank Buildings which is home to the Primark store. See PA story ULSTER Fire. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
PSNI officers watch as flames from a major blaze engulf a Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 28, 2018. See PA story ULSTER Fire. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, Michael Graham, outside the Primark store in Belfast city centre where a major blaze broke out on Tuesday, following a press conference. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 28, 2018. See PA story ULSTER Fire. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney /PA Wire
Firefighters at the Primark store in Belfast city centre, where a major blaze broke out on Tuesday. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 28, 2018. See PA story ULSTER Fire. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
The fire damaged shell of the Primark store in Belfast city centre, where a major blaze broke out on Tuesday. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 29, 2018. See PA story ULSTER Fire. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Smoke continues to rise from the Primark store in Belfast city centre, where a major blaze broke out on Tuesday. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 29, 2018. See PA story ULSTER Fire. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Fire hoses spray water to dampen burning embers inside the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre, where a major blaze broke out on Tuesday. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 29, 2018. See PA story ULSTER Fire. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News