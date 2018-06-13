In pictures: Criminal Assets Bureau seize 10 high-powered vehicles from car dealership

The high-value sports utility vehicles, which included eight Range Rovers and two BMW X5s, were seized from a car dealership in West Dublin.

The drugs gang – known as ‘The Family’ - control a large part of the heroin and cocaine trade in Ballyfermot, Clondalkin and Tallaght.

Although the gang has links to the Kinahan Cartel, they operate independently and are also involved in the importation of drugs into the country from Spain and Holland.