In pictures: CAB seizes 10 high-powered vehicles as part of investigation into 'The Family'
The Criminal Assets Bureau today seized a number of high-powered vehicles as part of an investigation into a West Dublin crime gang known as ‘The Family’.
The high-value sports utility vehicles, which included eight Range Rovers and two BMW X5s, were seized from a car dealership in West Dublin.
The drugs gang – known as ‘The Family’ - control a large part of the heroin and cocaine trade in Ballyfermot, Clondalkin and Tallaght.
Although the gang has links to the Kinahan Cartel, they operate independently and are also involved in the importation of drugs into the country from Spain and Holland.
"Ten high value sports utility vehicles have been detained by Officers of the Criminal Assets Bureau on suspicion of VRT related offences," a garda spokesman said.
"The vehicles include eight high value Range Rovers and 2 BMW X5s. Conservatively those vehicles are worth in excess of €70,000 each."
Online Editors