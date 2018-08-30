The Lidl supermarket store raided during Storm Emma has reopened this morning almost six-months after it was damaged by a gang of thieves who used a digger to break in.

In pictures: 'Bigger and better' Lidl store reopens after it was damaged by looters during Storm Emma

Significant damage was caused to the Fortunestown store building in Tallaght when a gang of looters attempted to gain entry and remove a safe as severe weather conditions swept in.

The German-supermarket chain completely demolished the building as a result, the new store is 70pc bigger than the original.

Floor space has increased from 997m2 to 1698m2 with additional tills, wider shopping aisles and additional space for employees.

A number of new features are included on the site including free-to-use electric car charging points as well as 50pc more parking spaces.

“This was the first Lidl store in Tallaght, with the original one being built back in 2006, so we are delighted to be opening here again today with a bigger, brighter and better store,” said manager Ruth Shanley.

“It’s an important day for Tallaght and it’s an important day for the staff. After the damage last March we redeployed our staff to other stores nearby, but today we have them back and six more staff starting along with them,” she added.

“Seeing what happened to the shop last March was heartbreaking and shocking. Our first priority was our staff, and to tell them not to approach the site, and we redeployed them,” Ruth explained.

“I’d like to extend our thanks to our loyal customer base in Fortunestown for their level of support over the past few months,” she said.

“We recognise that our service and store team have been greatly missed by the local community and we are delighted to welcome everyone back,” she added.

The first customer through the doors after the ribbon was cut this morning was Maura Brown (80).

“I’m delighted they've opened again. I only live in Citywest so I don't have far to travel to get here. I've been watching it being built and they've done a great job,” she said.

“When I saw the destruction of the old shop in TV I couldn't believe it. I was disgusted. Is this the society we're living in?” she asked.

“There's great value in Lidl, and when you are getting on in years every penny counts,” Maura added.

At the time of the attack on the old store Gardaí identified a number of people involved in the incident after videos of the thieves circulated on social media.

The Fortunestown store, one of five stores in Tallaght, is running a family fun weekend this weekend, including food tasting and face painting to mark the occasion.

Lidl employs over 5,000 people across 156 stores throughout the country.

New research form Kantar Worldpanel Ireland revealed the supermarket has held on to over 11pc of the grocery market share in Ireland.

