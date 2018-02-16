The funeral of Ballymena schoolboy Kayden Fleck, who died after falling into a river in the Co Antrim town, has taken place.

The funeral of Ballymena schoolboy Kayden Fleck, who died after falling into a river in the Co Antrim town, has taken place.

'In our dreams we hold you tight' - parents' farewell to Kayden (5) who fell into river

The service was held at 2pm on Thursday in Ballymena Elim Church.

The little boy's coffin was adorned with pictures of his favourite superhero character, Spiderman. Hundreds of mourners gathered inside Elim Pentecostal Church in Ballymena where Kayden went to Sunday school as dozens of residents lined the street outside.

Pastor Paul Dunn prayed for the family, members of the emergency services who were present, and a community with “minds full of questions” before the congregation sang Amazing Grace. Kayden's aunt Samantha wept as she vowed to keep her nephew “close to our hearts”.

“Before you go, we give you this, half of our hearts, and one last kiss. We’ll miss you dearly, that we know. But off to heaven, now you must go,” she said. Kayden’s devastated father held his wife as she fought back tears to tell Kayden one last time “you are our everlasting angel”.

She described how her heart is “full of sadness” adding: “In our dreams we hold you tight”. Kayden (5) died after falling into the Braid River near the Ecos Centre in Ballymena at around 1pm on Saturday, February 10.

His father, Darrel, is understood to have raised the alarm after he went looking for them.

A huge search and rescue operation was launched and Kayden was pulled from the river near Tullygarley around 45 minutes later.

He was airlifted to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children but he passed away. A book of condolences was opened at Harryville Primary School, which Kayden attended, on Monday.

Principal Lesley Meikle told the Belfast Telegraph earlier this week the death of the 5-year-old had “ripped out the heart” of his school community.

Belfast Telegraph