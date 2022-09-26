In light of Vladimir Putin’s thinly-veiled nuclear threats, what would happen if there was a nuclear strike on Ireland or the UK?

Cork could be a safe haven in the event of a nuclear attack on Ireland

Russian president Vladimir Putin has refused to rule out the prospect of a nuclear attack on the West over its stance on Ukraine. Photo: AP

Shannon Airport would be a likely target in the event of a nuclear strike on Ireland

Russian president Vladimir Putin put the world on edge again last week when he hinted Russia was not afraid to use nuclear weapons to accomplish its goals.

Putin warned the West he was not bluffing when it came to using “all available resources” to protect Russia’s “territorial integrity” in his speech in recent days.

This thinly-veiled threat of nuclear war was met with disgust and anger in Europe and further afield, with US officials believed to have warned Russian counterparts of the “catastrophic consequences” for Russia should they use nuclear weapons.

While most observers and commentators acknowledge we’re not yet at the precipice of nuclear Armageddon, many will admit we’re tip-toeing ever nearer as its war on Ukraine goes from bad to worse for Russia and Putin.

Russia has roughly 6,000 nuclear weapons, the most of any country, and enough to change the face of planet Earth should it decide to use them.

But what would this mean for Ireland if the previously unthinkable occurred and nuclear war was to break out?

Dr Scott Fitzsimmons is a lecturer in International Relations in the University of Limerick.

He previously worked for the Canadian government in emergency planning in the event of nuclear attacks on North America.

Dr Fitzsimmons now lives and lectures in Limerick, and says one location in Ireland is likely higher on Putin’s list than many realise.

“It’s actually probably more likely [a strike on Ireland] than maybe you’d think.

"If Russia got to the point where they felt they needed to take out the UK, Ireland would be absolutely key to the rebuilding efforts since Shannon Airport has one of the longest runways in Europe and it's the closest to North America,” Dr Fitzsimmons said.

Shannon was always high up on the list of targets globally for the Soviet Union throughout the Cold War, Dr Fitzsimmons says, and this remains the case for Russia, today.

“Because Shannon's located fairly far west in the country, with the prevailing wind, the radioactive fallout would be carried from Shannon to Limerick. Limerick would be really hard hit even if it wasn't directly targeted with a nuke itself.

“All the rich farmlands in the midlands would have radioactive dust sprinkled all over them and then Dublin would be fairly hit hard, as well. Not as bad as Limerick. But yeah, there would be very few safe places,” Dr Fitzsimmons said.

Historically, Cork was believed to be the safest location in Ireland should nuclear war occur, with even some foreign governments reportedly eyeing it as a safe haven.

“Aside from the port, there really was never anything all that valuable in Cork. And since it's south of the Shannon, the wind would likely bypass it.

“There have long been rumours that the Swiss government understood this. Apparently at one point in the 1950s or ‘60s, during the Cold War, they thought of moving some of their gold reserves to Cork. But then the plan was leaked and they didn't ultimately do it,” Dr Fitzsimmons said.

If nuclear war was to happen, there’s little the government can do to prepare or mitigate against its effects, said Dr Fitzsimmons.

An alert message would be sent to every mobile phone in Ireland to inform people of an impending attack and telling people to shelter indoors but other than this, “there’s no government, despite their best plans, actually equipped to deal with the aftermath of a nuclear attack”.

Ireland does have a National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG), which meets regularly to discuss threats to the state.

‘The National Plan’ largely deals with how a nuclear incident in the UK would affect Ireland and advises people to shelter indoors until a radioactive wave clears with the wind.

Dr Fitzsimmons was involved in the Canadian equivalent of the NECG but says not even the US with its missile defence system is adequately equipped to combat a nuclear attack or deal with the fallout.

“That's because the infrastructure would just be so damaged in the country that the government wouldn't be able to use the levers of power that it needs to get anything done. So, if there was a nuclear attack on Irish soil, particularly if there was one in Shannon, it would knock out much of our power system," he said.

“One of the effects of a nuclear weapon is it sends out what's called an electromagnetic pulse, which is a blast of electromagnetic energy that would destroy all the substations and power lines in the line of sight of Shannon.

"Even the ones further away, they would carry this incredible overload of electricity down the lines and it would likely damage or destroy them as it’s far more electricity than they are designed to carry.

“That means no mobile phone towers, no internet, no TV stations – and the Government couldn't even go so far as to send out up-to-date information to regular people regarding what to do and what's going on, let alone really coordinate a response throughout the country.

“And with electricity gone that means there's no refrigeration, so food starts to spoil very quickly.

"If the UK were to be hit, even if we weren't, we would immediately have a significant transportation crisis in terms of getting products into the country. And so there would be a huge spike in food prices almost certainly just because of a lack of access.”

Unless you’re a relatively high-ranking member of government, you can also forget about nuclear bunkers.

It’s believed there are just two known bunkers in the Republic and one in Northern Ireland.

Dr Fitzsimmons said the exact locations are not known for obvious reasons but it’s highly likely there’s one “within a few miles of the centre of Dublin”.

Russia’s military fragility has been highlighted during the invasion of and war with Ukraine.

Old equipment, poorly-trained soldiers and low morale has seen the Russian Army sustain losses.

It has also been well documented that it is hugely expensive for nuclear powers to maintain their arsenal in a state of readiness.

This means that it’s “very likely at least a significant portion” of Russia’s 6,000 nukes won’t work, Scott says.

But even this is little cause for comfort, as roughly 1,500 are believed to be already atop missiles and at military bases, ready to be launched.

“They could change life as we know it around the world if even 10pc were used, and they succeeded in hitting their intended targets. Then the world would be different from here on out.

“Unfortunately for Ireland, because of Shannon Airport, we would probably be included in the top 10pc of targets just because we are the stepping stone between North America and Europe,” Scott said.

While the world is thankfully not at the point where nuclear fallout is likely, the days and weeks following the strike would be the toughest to navigate for civilians and leaders alike.

Meticulous plans have been drafted but it’s hard to account for personal decision-making in a crisis, Dr Fitzsimmons pointed out.

“The biggest risks in the weeks after are a lack of access to food, because of a breakdown in the transportation infrastructure, which is fairly likely.

“So people would be told that if they can, get as many non-perishable food items as you can - canned foods and food in jars. That would of course lead to a run on all the grocery stores. So that wouldn't be an option after the first few days as nothing will be left.

“Even those with the kindest hearts in the world would have to try to survive for as long as they could with whatever they could get a hold of and hoard. That, in itself, is a recipe for chaos,” Dr Fitzsimmons said.