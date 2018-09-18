Anti-homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry has backed the 'Take Back the City' movement saying it is highlighting the crisis in Ireland at the moment.

'In an emergency you take emergency action' - Fr McVerry supports 'Take Back the City' workshops on occupying vacant buildings

Fr McVerry said he is supportive of the workshop the activists are hosting tonight - which will give people pointers on occupying buildings.

He said that the occupation of vacant buildings is fine, once there is no violence or damage to the property.

The movement will provide guidelines on occupying properties during a three-hour workshop.

A spokesperson for 'Take Back the City' told the Irish Independent that this will include means of barricading inside buildings, along with a number of other support mechanisms.

Fr McVerry said that occupying buildings is not a solution, but it's a way of pointing out to the Government that if it doesn't take action, the public will.

"I think it's a very effective way of raising awareness about the failure of Government to address this problem properly," he said. "It's not a solution obviously, they're not going to be able to accommodate any homeless people by taking over buildings but it does highlight the issue and as such I would be supportive of it, provided it remains non-violent and doesn't do any damage to property."

The workshop being held will also focus on families avoiding being evicted from the homes they are currently residing in, with Fr McVerry saying that there should be a ban in place on evicting families for a number of years, while this crisis continues to worsen.

"We have a crisis and I think it's an emergency and I think in an emergency you take emergency action," he said.

"I think one of the emergency actions the Government should take is to make it illegal to evict people into homelessness and to do that for a period of say three years, until we get to grips with this crisis.

"In the absence of legislation like that, I think people are entitled to take whatever action they wish, again provided it's non-violent, there's no damage to property, to avoid evictions.

"I would much prefer it to be done through legislation, but the prospects of being evicted into homelessness is pretty terrifying to most people and I can understand they go to extreme measures to avoid that," he added.

The purpose of the workshop is to bring the movement nationwide, with the spokesperson saying they have been contacted by people across the country looking to get involved - a national day of action will also take place on Saturday.

