‘In 2005 I woke to a flurry of texts from Sinéad asking me to follow her to Jamaica... What followed was part odyssey, part superfan lottery win’

A long-time confidante looks back at Sinéad O’Connor’s life and legacy, the icon and the real woman

Dónal Lynch and Sinéad O'Connor in Jamaica in March 2005

Dónal Lynch

The Smiths, whom Sinéad O’Connor loved and covered, have a song called ‘Paint a Vulgar Picture’. It’s something that, she once told me, echoes so much of what disgusted her about the commodification of music and the cha-ching noises that sound every time one of the greats takes their leave of us. ‘At the record company meeting,’ the song begins, ‘on their hands — at last! — a dead star... The sycophantic slags all say, I knew him first and I knew him well.’