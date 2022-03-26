The house in Carrigaline, Co. Cork where a man’s body was found Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

The house in Carrigaline, Co. Cork where a man’s body was found Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

The house in Carrigaline, Co. Cork where a man’s body was found Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

A 27-year-old man has died and a man in his 70s is fighting for his life in hospital following a double stabbing in Cork.

The young man died after suffering an apparent stab wound to his chest after an incident at a housing estate in Carrigaline in the early hours of Saturday.

Despite desperate attempts to assist the man, he was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to hospital.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested by gardaí in relation to the incident. It is understood the man in custody is known to the deceased.

Expand Close The house in Carrigaline, Co. Cork where a man’s body was found Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house in Carrigaline, Co. Cork where a man’s body was found Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

The violent incident occurred at 3:30am in the Sea View Avenue housing estate.

Gardaí arrived at the scene to find the 27-year-old male seriously injured with apparent stab wounds to his chest.

A 75-year-old man was also discovered at the scene with serious stabbing injuries, and he was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

The body of the deceased man remains at the scene, which is currently preserved.

Expand Close The house in Carrigaline, Co. Cork where a man’s body was found Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house in Carrigaline, Co. Cork where a man’s body was found Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

A full forensic examination will be conducted later today by experts from the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí have requested the assistance of the State Pathologist and a full post mortem examination will be conducted later today (Saturday) at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The arrested man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire described the incident as "devastating", adding that it was "impossible to comprehend".

"Devastating news coming out of Carrigaline this morning. Completely shocking, impossible to comprehend. Such a young life taken away. My thoughts with the family and friends and the wider community in Carrigaline, Passage and the surrounding areas. There are no words," Deputy Ó Laoghaire wrote on Twitter.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath said the news of the killing and injury to the second man came as a "devastating blow" to Carrigaline.

Cllr McGrath said the victim being treated for his injuries in hospital has lived in Carrigaline for many years and is "very well-known and liked" within the community.

"The area of Sea View Avenue is a very quiet, settled, area. It comes as a great shock to us that such a thing can happen. It's a devastating blow and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims," Cllr McGrath told Independent.ie.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Jack White described the incident as a "huge shock" to the community and said the thoughts of everyone in Carrigaline are with the family at this time.

Cllr White said the Sea View Avenue estate of Carrigaline is a quiet area and said the tragedy came at a great shock and "with great sadness" to the local community.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone in the areas of Carrigaline and Passage West in the early hours of this morning, who may have noticed any activity which caught their attention or can assist Gardaí to contact them at Togher Garda station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.