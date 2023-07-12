Image of Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill placed on loyalist bonfire

An image of Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has been placed on a bonfire in Co Tyrone. The picture, along with Irish flags, appeared on the pyre in the Eastvale area of Dungannon on Tuesday evening as bonfires in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland prepared to be lit as part of the annual July 12 celebrations. Ms O’Neill leads Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland, which won the most seats in the Assembly election entitling her to be nominated as the first nationalist or republican first minister. However the Stormont Assembly remains collapsed amid DUP protest action over post-Brexit arrangements. DUP MLA Deborah Erskine condemned the picture of Ms O’Neill on the bonfire as “wrong”, and urged those responsible to remove the effigy.