'I'm writing as much as I can before the baby comes'

Fresh ideas: Amy Huberman writes while her children are at school

Amy Huberman has immersed herself in writing as much as she can before baby number three arrives at the end of this year.

"I'm working on something that's in the very early stages," she told the Irish Independent.

"It's only been since the kids went back to school. I could do nothing until then.

"But when I have the head-space, it turns out I can do anything from home if I'm on my own.

"I can write and I can work. So I'm working away on my little make-up dressing table that my knees don't even fit under."

Amy (41), whose second series of Finding Joy debuted last Saturday night on RTÉ One, said she is working on something that is a "TV thing and maybe a book thing".

She has previously written two best-selling fiction books.

While she found it difficult to concentrate at the start of the pandemic, her mojo returned after the reopening of schools.

"I'm trying to write as much as I can before the baby is here and while I still feel well and before anything else happens, so it's like 'go, go, go'.

"I did miss writing. I think by the time the kids went back to school, I was really craving another project and having that discipline to sit down. I love writing and I love having two or three hours where I can disappear into another world.

"So that's been like therapy for me.

"I feel good right now. I can't imagine being creative if you're puking out your nose.

"I imagine I'll feel like a slug towards the end of the pregnancy."

She said that concentrating on her new arrival - who will be a sibling to seven-year-old Sadie and five-year-old Billy - has been a "great ­distraction" during the ­pandemic.

She also said she's "never watched so much TV" and recently finished watching The Duchess on Netflix, which was written by and stars comedy actress Katherine Ryan and an old friend of Amy, who may be familiar to RTÉ ­viewers: actor Rory Keenan.

"I've known Rory for years, we did my first TV gig together, called On Home Ground 100 billion years ago.

"I was weeping laughing at the final episode (of The ­Duchess). I had tears coming down my face.

"I was genuinely laughing out loud. I'm going to start Emily in Paris tonight. I heard that is great."

Preparation

Amy, who is married to former rugby star Brian O'Driscoll, says she is a lot more relaxed preparing for the third baby.

"It's like, 'Get a drawer, put a blanket in it, there is your cot'," she joked. "We haven't even gone to the attic to see what we have.

"Brian was saying the other night, 'Do you know what I'm really looking forward to? Going to the attic and finding all the separate boxes for the cot'.

"I was like, 'You're on your own with that one - I will look forward to slagging you about that as you're weeping trying to put it together'."

Irish Independent