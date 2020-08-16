'I'm worried for my son's safety' - woman speaks out after being pushed into river by teens

The incident occurred at the Royal Canal near Ashtown. Photo: Google Maps

Gardaí are investigating after a woman was pushed into a river in Dublin by a group of teenagers in what she says is a racially motivated incident.

Castleknock resident Xuedan (Shelly) Xiong (48) can be seen in a video that circulated on social media over the weekend shows two boys pushing the woman into the Royal Canal near Ashtown after she challenged a group of young people about racial discrimination.

Gardai are working to identify the youths involved in the alleged hate crime.

The woman was not hurt in the incident on Friday evening and told RTÉ’s This Week programme that several groups of teenagers insulted her verbally.

“A guy on a bike cycled towards me, very close and nearly pushed me into the canal, so I screamed and they laughed and imitated my scream.

“The third group started insult me verbally and then said to me, Chinese noodles, fried noodles.

“I said to them that's racial discrimination, you stop it.”

In the now widely shared video, after Ms Xiong confronts the teenagers and one can be seen pushing her into the river.

“They pushed me into the water and my mind went blank. I did not see this coming I did not see who pushed me,” she said.

She added that in her 14 years living in Ireland, she has never before experienced physical abuse.

“[I have experienced] verbal abuse connecting to my race and verbal insult, yes,”

“But this kind of physical assault, no, first time.”

She is now worried for her son, who goes to a school nearby.

“I’m kind of worried, will my son turn to be a teenager I have no control over? Will he be one of them?

“Because my son goes to a school in that area, I’m also worried about his safety.”

Ms Xiong said she would be “nervous” about going for a walk now.

“Certainly wouldn't go down now for a while, even in my neighbourhood or parks. Usually when I meet those kinds of groups of teenagers I tried to avoid them.”

A garda spokesman said: "An Garda Siochana is investigating a report of an alleged racially motivated incident which occurred on August 14 2020 in Dublin 15.

"An Garda Siochana takes hate crime seriously and each and every hate crime reported to us is professionally investigated and victims supported during the criminal justice process.

"The Garda Diversity and Integration Strategy 2019-2021 has a significant focus on enhancing the identification, reporting, investigation and prosecution of hate crimes, and An Garda Siochana is taking actions to improve internal recording and encourage more reporting by the public.

"An Garda Siochana would encourage anyone who feels they have been the victim of a hate crime to report the matter directly to An Garda Siochana and not to third parties or on social media."

Separately, in is homily today, Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin said that he is scared when he hears "stories of racist intolerance by groups of young people."

"In wider circles, there are examples of growing racism and intolerant language here in our own country. I am scared when I hear stories of racist intolerance by groups of young people," he said.

He added that this behaviour is "damaging".

"They may not realise how damaging their behaviour is, but racist language is never fun. Racist intolerance is always dangerous language and is always a one-way street towards negativity and disrespect. Intolerance is always an affront to the dignity of those who are its objects."

Online Editors