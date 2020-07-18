I'm with the brand: getting a full picture from influencers

'Without doubt, there are businesses who want you to promote their product without saying you were paid," says Sue Jordan, a blogger and creative consultant with the social media handle @ItsCherrySue. Jordan has been blogging for a decade and has more than 18,000 Instagram followers and over 12,000 on Twitter.

"I always say no," she says. "There are brands that ask for a 'positive review' in exchange for money, or they ask if they can send products or tickets in return for coverage. The 'in return for' makes it an ad, needing disclosure. Some brands don't understand the difference; a smaller percentage don't care."

As followers of the Fyre Festival debacle will have noted, influencer posts can lead followers into trusting companies that prove very untrustworthy indeed.

Now, the Programme for Government has signposted a crackdown on non-compliance in the industry. "We will… direct the CCPC [Competition and Consumer Protection Commission] to focus on ensuring that there is full disclosure in relation to partnerships… and that the obligations on social media influencers and the consequences for non-compliance are clearly set out and enforced," the document says.

This is not entirely unexpected. The EU has digital marketing in its sights as part of a drive to toughen up consumer protection by 2022.

"It's really reforming consumer law in a similar manner to reforming privacy law with GDPR, to strengthen the legislation and give more power to regulators," says John Farrell, commercial partner at the law firm Mason, Hayes and Curran (MHC). "There's a feeling that EU consumer law isn't quite strong enough and doesn't have enough teeth to tackle bad behaviour."

Part of this involves reforming the regulations on misleading commercial practices and raising penalties for rule-breakers.

"As we've seen with GDPR, when someone has a direct responsibility and there's the potential for a very large fine, it quickly focuses minds," Farrell says.

Influencing is big business. Its value will reach $15bn (€13bn) by 2022, according to Business Insider Intelligence estimates. Ratuken's 2019 Influencer Marketing Global Survey found that 65pc of consumers discover a brand through an influencer at least once a week and 87pc were inspired by one to make a purchase. Put simply: where influencers go, money often follows.

'VERY ACTIVE'

The sector is mainly monitored by the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland, (ASAI), an independent self-regulatory body. "We started working in this area very strongly in 2016," says Orla Twomey, its chief executive. "We issued guidance notes, we've attended blogger conferences. We've been very active."

Not all complaints were about marketing communication, she adds, so they were not issues that the authority could deal with.

So far this year, only 4pc of ASAI complaints concerned influencer marketing. The question is whether the entire picture is being captured.

"Story content is a challenge because it tends to be temporary and it's not searchable retrospectively," says Stephen O'Leary, founder of Olytico, a social media analysis firm.

"If you share on Twitter, you want as many people to see as possible. On Instagram, it can be a little bit different. Sometimes people will share content through a private account; they don't necessarily want it to be public."

Twomey says this can be a problem. "If we're looking at social media - particularly media that has expired - it might be already gone by the time we're looking for it. But we don't let this be an impediment to taking up a complaint. We ask the parties for a copy of it."

If a complaint is upheld, the details are published in the ASAI bulletin, where it can be picked up by the media.

Back on your phone, when you see a post exhorting you to try a product, how do you know whether a sample has been dispatched to the influencer with conditions attached? Even experts admit it is not straightforward.

"In some cases [influencers] can be sent samples; sometimes that is just for review and that's not advertising," says Marie Lynch of Carr Communications. "But there are cases where a script is sent with the sample. So, it's hard to know how much advertising is actually out there."

Sue Jordan agrees this can be the case. "I often see products and scripted wording shared without disclosure after I've said no to the same offer," she says.

"Ultimately it's up to the content creator to do the right thing."

The CCPC has some remit in this area. It said it was "aware of the proposal in the Programme for Government and will engage... when the initiative is progressed".

It points out that its relevant legislation is the Consumer Protection Act, which relates to "misleading, aggressive or unfair commercial practices". It can be difficult to prove a case under this law, says John Farrell of MHC.

"You need to show that a person made a transactional decision," he says. "But it's tricky to make a case. We don't really see a lot of misleading and commercial practices prosecutions in Ireland. So the consequences don't appear to be strong enough to make people sit up and take notice."

How exactly the new regulations will work remains to be seen, but the announcement in the Programme for Government has been welcomed by the industry. Maeve Governey of Walsh PR says she would like to see the CCPC being given more power in this field.

"I feel that creates more of a level playing field and more transparency," she says. "For those of us on the right side of things, it's good to know that we're all going to be treated the same way."

Michael Coyle of the Influenced.ie agency maintains fake followers are still a problem. "The quality of content is fine - it's very good - but some influencers have clearly bought followers, because you scroll through and you see all these blank profiles."

There are some instances where additional regulation could be applied more straightforwardly, particularly where heavily edited images and video are concerned.

"Some [ASAI] complaints have highlighted the use of photo or video-editing - filtering or Photoshopping images is common and can negatively impact the authenticity of the brand or influencer," says Jen Walsh, head of digital at Zenith, part of Core, the marketing and advertising company. "The need for labelling and any instructions relating to how to showcase a product is agency-led, in my experience," she says.

The drive for greater regulation should be aimed at "fairness", says O'Leary at Olytico.

"What's important is that the public knows the person promoting the product has been paid," he says. "For me, it's as simple as that."