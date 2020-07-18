| 15.9°C Dublin

I'm with the brand: getting a full picture from influencers

The Government is intent on cracking down on online gurus who flout the rules on promoting products, writes Regina Lavelle

Big business: Influencing is predicted to be worth €13bn a year by 2022. Picture Posed Expand
&lsquo;Need for labelling&rsquo;: Jen Walsh of Zenith Expand

Antonio Diaz

'Without doubt, there are businesses who want you to promote their product without saying you were paid," says Sue Jordan, a blogger and creative consultant with the social media handle @ItsCherrySue. Jordan has been blogging for a decade and has more than 18,000 Instagram followers and over 12,000 on Twitter.

"I always say no," she says. "There are brands that ask for a 'positive review' in exchange for money, or they ask if they can send products or tickets in return for coverage. The 'in return for' makes it an ad, needing disclosure. Some brands don't understand the difference; a smaller percentage don't care."

As followers of the Fyre Festival debacle will have noted, influencer posts can lead followers into trusting companies that prove very untrustworthy indeed.