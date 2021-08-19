The delighted parents of Irish Aid worker Aoife MacManus, Jenny MacManus and Ray MacMánais can’t wait to welcome their daughter home to Fleenstown, Co. Meath. Photo: Tony Gavin 19/08/2021

An Irish family celebrating the safe passage of their daughter out of Afghanistan say the feeling is “bittersweet”, with many still trying to flee the new Taliban regime.

Meath woman Aoife MacManus spent hours waiting on the runway at Kabul airport before the plane carrying her and her colleagues left Afghanistan at dawn this morning.

A Taliban-imposed curfew meant planes could not take off overnight and the passengers experienced an anxious wait to evacuate after a tense few days in the capital.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed a “small number” of Irish citizens are currently at the airport waiting to leave and three people have so far been flown out.

There are 36 Irish citizens currently seeking to leave Afghanistan.

“There are also a small number of Irish citizens who are working for UN and international organisations and that currently plan to stay in Afghanistan,” a DFA spokesperson added.

Ms MacManus admitted she was lucky to be able to get into the airport given the circumstances.

She said the Taliban escorted the group to the airport.

“The difficulty at the moment is to get as far as the gate and we managed to do that and the American army came and they let us in,” she told RTÉ’s Nuacht.

“I’m very grateful that I was able to do that. I stayed at the airport overnight waiting on the airplane and we left at dawn,” she added.

She said she will stay in Islamabad, in Pakistan, resting for a few days and will be home in Ireland soon.

Her parents, who are eagerly awaiting her arrival home to Ashbourne in the coming days, say they will now finally get a good night’s sleep knowing their daughter is out of harm’s way.

“I must say, our relief is tempered by our sorrow and our concerns for the people who are left behind,” Ray MacManus told Independent.ie.

“The poor Irish volunteers who still haven’t made their way to Kabul, never mind the airport, we’re thinking of them and we are in total solidarity with the parents and families. Our heart goes out to them, to those people who have had their hell prolonged.”

Mr MacManus and his wife Jenny said his daughter was emotional about leaving Kabul, where she had worked in the primary education sector for the last two years.

“She kept us updated through every step of the journey and there was stuff she didn’t want to tell us so as not to worry us. She took a video of the plane taking off from Kabul and she did feel sad. It was only when she was out of Afghan airspace that we breathed a big sigh of relief.

“We have a huge sense of gratitude to the many, many people who have got in touch with us during this time, who were saying prayers, lighting candles and sending messages of hope. Thank you.”

Mrs MacManus said the couple are “extremely proud” of how their daughter handled such a stressful situation.

“She’s good at holding it together and staying upbeat. She works well in a group with people who are anxious, that would be a trait of hers. She’s good at watching out for people and is highly respected for all the work that she has done.”

Aoife had been co-ordinating a major education programme, run by an international charity before the Taliban takeover.

“We are just heartbroken for every one of the people in Afghanistan who find themselves in this horrible situation,” Mrs MacManus said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said Ireland is trying to get “as many other people out as possible”.

“The process is slow and fluid, in terms of circumstances changing all the time,” he said.

“The truth is that a lot of the complications around the perimeter of the airport isn’t necessarily caused directly by the Taliban. Of course the panic there is caused by the Taliban being in charge, but it is the desire of many thousands of Afghans who want to try to get on flights and are trying to force their way into the airport.

“With each day that passes, we get a slight change in numbers, but the good news is three have been successfully evacuated,” Mr Coveney said.

The DFA said it is working with European partners and is hopeful that it will be able to facilitate the evacuation of all citizens in the coming days, describing the situation as “fluid”.

Some waiting to be evacuated are dual citizens, while others are working for international organisations.