‘I’m very excited to get back’ – Gareth O’Callaghan to return to radio despite MSA diagnosis in 2018

Irish broadcaster Gareth O’Callaghan is to return to the airwaves next month despite his ongoing battle with a neurodegenerative disease.

The 61-year-old was diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) in 2018 when he announced his retirement from Classic Hits Radio.

But in a tweet at the weekend, he said his voice has been spared from the degenerative condition.

"My voice should've been one of the first casualties, the same as motor neuron disease, but I've been blessed that my voice is good as ever. Don't know why. I do all my vocal exercises. Lots of other challenges but I'm learning about pain. Much love tonight if you're not the best,” he posted on Twitter.

He will present a new show on the same station, “Gareth O’Callaghan At The Weekend” on Saturdays.

He said: “I’m very excited to get back to Ireland's Classic Hits Radio after a three and a half year break, to present a new Saturday morning show from 10am to 2pm. Ireland's Classic Hits Radio is one of the most exciting radio stations around and I can't wait to get back to the studio and get back on-air”.

"I'm invigorated, feeling great and positive about the future. I want to share this positivity with all the listeners and am so looking forward to getting behind the mic once again,” he added.

Kevin Branigan, CEO, Ireland's Classic Hits Radio said: "We're delighted to welcome Gareth back to Ireland's Classic Hits Radio, he is one of the most influential voices in modern Irish radio and it will be a pleasure to hear his voice gracing our airwaves once again. His enthusiasm is Infectious and we're looking forward to welcoming him back".

Gareth has a loyal fan base across the country and presented “Gareth O'Callaghan in the Afternoon” on RTE’s 2FM for 15 years in which he is credited with launching Brendan O’Carroll’s original radio play, Mrs Brown’s Boys before it became a popular TV series and movie that is now known around the globe.

He also garnered a loyal following from presenting his show on Classic Hits Radio between 2009 and 2018.