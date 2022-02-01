Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has said he is ‘very disappointed at the increase in the cost of a stamp, after An Post confirmed a rise to €1.25.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme. the Independent TD who is also a postmaster added that post offices are one of the “great financial institutions” of Ireland.

The cost of a stamp is to rise for the second time in less than a year in a move that has been branded “appalling”.

The price of a national letter stamp will increase to €1.25 from next month, up from the current €1.10 price. This is a rise of almost 14pc, which is more than double the rate of inflation. From March 1, a standard international stamp will cost €2.20, a rise of 20c.

As recently as last May, An Post also raised the price of a stamp by 10pc.

“I’m very disappointed as a postmaster and as a politician representing people who are finding it very difficult to manage at the moment because of the ever-increasing cost of everything,” Mr Healy-Rae said.

“I do not want a situation where people will say ‘well we won’t use the post office’, because remember, if you don’t use your post office, you will lose your post office.”

“They’re one of the great financial institutions we have because while other methods might have been discredited over the years, the post offices have a great reputation. They have excellent staff, and they do a great service in our communities but to keep a post office open, a lot of people don’t remember this, a post office gets paid per transaction. Not a wage, not anything else, it’s per transaction.”

“If a person opts to get their pension paid into the bank or decides to not open an account in their local post office, they’re effectively driving the nail in the coffin of that post office, and we don’t want to see that happening.”

Mr Healy-Rae urged people to use their local post office as it is a “vital service”.

“I’m very disappointed because what we see happening then is we see people using emails and using everything else,” he said.

“Obviously I don’t want to see the post offices being priced out of the market, at the same time I do understand the reality of the one thing that we have to keep in Ireland and I’m very fearful of this always, to keep an everyday service. In other words, the post will be delivered particularly in rural areas every day of the week.”

“Please, please use your local post office it’s a vital service.”