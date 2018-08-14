The sister of a former Leinster and Connacht rugby player is among the 57-strong Rose roll call competing in the annual Tralee festival this year.

The sister of a former Leinster and Connacht rugby player is among the 57-strong Rose roll call competing in the annual Tralee festival this year.

'I'm used to supporting my rugby star brother ... now it's his turn' - Rose hopeful

Grainne Carr, the sister of winger Fionn Carr, will represent Co Kildare in the 59th Rose of Tralee festival.

A trainee solicitor and an Irish dancer, Grainne (23) is from Ardclough, Co Kildare.

She told the Irish Independent that her brother, who got married last weekend, would be tuning in from Fiji to watch her if she makes it to the Dome, as he jetted off on his honeymoon yesterday. "It's gone from me supporting him at matches to him supporting me at various events around the county," she said.

Grainne said she decided to enter the competition to do something a little different after four years of study in Maynooth University and sitting her Law Society entrance exams, the FE1s, earlier this year.

Cult

"I thought that now is the first time in a while that I don't have my head in the books, I can do something for myself," she said.

"I've grown up watching the Rose of Tralee, it was definitely a cult classic in our house year on year."

The 57 hopeful Roses were in Co Kildare yesterday as their pre-festival tour got under way. The Roses will spend today in Kildare again and are due to arrive at the Rose Hotel, Tralee, Co Kerry, tomorrow evening.

Irish Independent