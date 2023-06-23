‘I’m under no illusion as to my good fortune’ – five times Ryan Tubridy talked about his pay

In 2011, Ryan Tubridy's RTÉ salary was €723,000, but it decreased following negotiations in the coming years.

The news broke yesterday that RTÉ paid broadcaster Ryan Tubridy €345,000 more than publicly stated between 2017 and 2022.

Responding to the revelations, Tubridy said yesterday he was “surprised” to learn about “errors” in the public stated payments received from RTÉ.

"Obviously, I’m disappointed to be at the centre of this story but unfortunately, I can’t shed any light on why RTÉ treated these payments in the way that they did, nor can I answer for their mistakes in this regard.”

However, today he changed his position on the matter and issued and apology to his colleagues in RTÉ. He admits knowing the pay figures released by RTÉ were inaccurate but says he never questioned the broadcaster over this or sought to correct the record.

“While I have no responsibility for the corporate governance in RTÉ or how or what they publish in their accounts, when my earnings were published I should have asked questions at the time and sought answers as to the circumstances which resulted in incorrect figures being published,” he said in a second statement.

“I didn’t, and I bear responsibility for my failure to do so. For this, I apologise unreservedly,” he said.

Over the years, Tubridy has spoken about how much he is paid. Independent.ie has complied a list of five times he addressed the topic.

2011: ‘That’s a fair question because the salary is so high’

In 2011, Tubridy’s salary was €723,000, according to RTÉ. He took over Late Late Show hosting duties just two years previously and was coming under pressure to improve the programme’s ratings.

When asked at the time whether he could justify the salary, he said: “It's a fair question because the salary is so high. I didn't come into this job for the money – the money is more than attractive and when I took the Late Late Show, this was the culture of salaries being paid at the time.

“And what's going to happen now is that my contract draws to a close in 2012. That will be renegotiated and the culture of those salaries will be changed and will reflect the new reality. If they cap it, they cap it.

“I'm not going to jump up and down about it. We live in different times, dark times. I talk to men and women day in and day out on the radio who are barely trying to put together a price of a shopping bill, a mortgage and a pair of shoes.

“I'm not living in La-La land. I know, I hear them. I hear people getting upset. I'm not stupid. I get it. And the salary situation will be addressed in due course.”

2012: ‘What I do think is fair is that I am getting a cut’

Tubridy took a 30pc pay cut in 2012, with his salary dropping to €495,000.

At the time he said he had "no problem" with his wage cuts.

"Everyone is being hit. It's not my call to say whether it’s fair or not,” he said.

"What I do think is fair is that I am getting a cut, and rightly so. I think that's OK. I understand it. That's the real world... I don't have a problem with it so it's not an issue for me."

Tubridy said he was aware of the impact cuts were having on day-to-day work in RTÉ.

"Where I am working, cuts are taking place, difficult decisions are being made. Staff are either retiring or leaving. What I am impressed by is the response of the people on the programme I am working with.

"What they are doing under the circumstances is pretty amazing."

2017: ‘People are entitled to know and it's perfectly legitimate and fair that my salary is published’

In 2017, Tubridy weighed in on the gender pay-gap debate, calling for pay disparity based on gender to be consigned to history.

Earning €495,000 at the time, he was one of seven men in RTÉ’s top 10 highest earners.

Tubridy said he hoped RTÉ would rectify the imbalance.

"I've got two daughters, two sisters and a mother I love, and my feeling would be that on anything to do with gender and disparity, any gap needs to be closed – it's as simple as that," he said.

However, when asked whether he would be willing to review his own pay, he said: “I always think the pay issue is a question for management and the reason I say that is because they're the ones who decide what somebody is and is not worth – not me.

"But I'm under no illusion as to my good fortune."

Asked whether he felt uneasy discussing his wage, he said: "People are entitled to know and it's perfectly legitimate and fair that my salary is published."

2019: ‘I believe in RTÉ’

As finances at the state broadcaster came under pressure in 2019, Tubridy once again expressed his willingness to take a wage cut to help the organisation.

He said he took salary reductions in previous years and said he was willing to do so again.

“I’ve taken a pay cut before, I took over 30pc the last time and they’ve asked for more, which would bring it up to about 45pc or thereabouts since I took the Late Late Show,” he said.

“And when it comes to this sort of issue that’s not something I’ve been found wanting in, and that continues to be the case.”

Speaking at a charity event at the time, he said he hoped the public would not forget the need for public state broadcasting.

“I just hope that people don’t lose sight of the need for public service broadcasting,” he said.

“Some of the great programmes, news service, documentaries, entertainment programmes are there and they’re a very important part of the national identity.

“I believe in RTÉ and if it would disappear tomorrow it would be a sad day.”

2020: ‘Yes, my wages have been reduced’

During the first year of the Covid pandemic, Tubridy confirmed that he was taking a further pay cut, but said it was not due to the pandemic.

“Yes, it's been reduced,” he said. “Not as a result of the pandemic but just in the course of negotiations.”

Tubridy later confirmed that he was taking a 15pc salary reduction, but said he would rather have no money and a relationship with his daughters than the alternative.

He made the comment when speaking about how dedicated his mentor Gay Byrne was to his broadcasting career.

“This sounds strange but I’d rather be penniless and a pauper former broadcaster and love my girls than tread the boards and be wondering how they are," he said.