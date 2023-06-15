‘I’m that type of dad where I’m just crying constantly’ – Carl Mullan opens up about next challenge as second baby on the way

Dancing with the Stars winner Carl Mullan (33) says he will have an “emotional” marathon day in Dublin when his two children are waiting for him at the finish line.

The RTÉ 2fm star is set to take on the Irish Life Dublin Marathon as his next challenge this October.

Carl and his wife Aisling Brennan - who welcomed their son Daibhí (2) in August 2021 - found out they were expecting their second child during Carl’s time on the RTÉ dance show.

“I knew all through DWTS that she was pregnant and I hadn’t said anything about it.

“I was like, when people find out that she was putting up with me, you know, thinking dancing was the most important thing ever while she was growing a baby and looking after another one at home, people are going to go through the wall.”

Race day in Dublin will fall just weeks after the due date of their second child.

Carl says he will be a “blubbering mess” seeing his two children waiting for him at the finish line later this year. “I’m that type of dad where I’m just crying constantly.”

“I think the marathon will mean a bit more to me, now being a dad, because I want to do things that he’ll look back on, and he’ll be proud of, or set a good example,” Carl said.

“My health is more of a priority now than it would have been in my 20s, because you’re just thinking: ‘I need to be fit and healthy for them.’ That was another reason why I was like, right, I have to get on top of this.”

As exercise went “out the window” during a busy few years, the RTÉ star says he can no longer “afford” to mess around when it comes to his health with ‘two under two’ in his house.

“The only difference this time around is that there are way less of the nerves about becoming parents because we know we actually can do this,” he said.

“It’s going to be a bit mental with the two of them and there’ll be a big adjustment in that sense, but I think we’re looking forward to just enjoying it a bit more.”

The radio host started his stint on the 2fm Breakfast Show with Doireann Garrihy and Donncha O’Callaghan around the same time Daibhí was born, describing those first few months as a “blur.”

He was a “shell-shocked” new dad, adding: “I swear to God, I do not remember most of the first six months of the Breakfast Show because it was just madness.

“I was just like, ‘oh my god, this is my new job’ - it was crazy. Then, Daibhí arrived and you are trying to get used to this new life as a parent.”

The Irish Life Dublin Marathon Ambassador signed up before he started his journey on DWTS, anticipating a time where he would need to fill a gap, but never imagining it would be after a win.

“I’m sure people could see that I was truthfully flabbergasted when we won,” he said. “I hadn’t gone through it in my head like, ‘What do you do if you win?’ That just wasn’t going to happen.

“And – oh God – I was so embarrassed afterwards. I remember going to the press room and thinking like, I just brainfarted on national television. I don’t even remember what I said because I was in such shock.”

He was told a “downer” could come after the show and signed up for the marathon to have something to aim for.

The breakfast show host has seven marathons under his belt already, but admits he is now coming from a different place.

“I remember one year when I was coming up to the finish line and a man in the crowd could see I was struggling. He ran around the barrier to run with me,” he says.

"When there was about 100 metres left, and he was like, ‘Go, just go!’ Like, a total stranger who saw this fella struggle.

“That’s helped me, you know, people look out for each other’s names on the bibs and they encourage each other along.

“I’ve never been a runner who focused on pace or time or anything like that, I would genuinely go out and just run for my head.

“If I was ever having a bit of a mental block, I’d head out for a run,” he says.

“It’s very hard to find an activity these days where you’re kind of isolated from everything. Like, we’re always on and you can’t be on your phone while you’re running. There’s very few things you can do now where we can just zone out.

“There’s no other distractions, I’m looking forward to that.”

