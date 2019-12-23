A great-grandfather left fighting for life after a brutal and unprovoked attack has thanked medical staff and his family for helping him to see another Christmas.

A great-grandfather left fighting for life after a brutal and unprovoked attack has thanked medical staff and his family for helping him to see another Christmas.

'I'm thankful for my life' - great-grandfather who was left fighting for his life in unprovoked attack

Paddy Hansard (73) suffered serious head injuries and broken bones in his neck in the attack.

Now, as he prepares to be allowed home from hospital to visit family for the festive season, Mr Hansard has spoken of how grateful he is to be alive.

He was attacked about 2.30am on August 17, at the Courtney Place flat complex in Ballybough, Dublin.

At the time, he was on his way home with his partner June from a night out at the Clonliffe House pub.

He was in a critical condition when he was rushed to the nearby Mater Hospital by emergency services.

He battled to stay alive in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit for several weeks and is now a patient in Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hospital, in Finglas.

He had three bleeds to his brain and broken bones in his neck, which have left him with a permanent significant brain injury, difficulty with swallowing solid foods, speech constraints and compromised use of the left side of his body.

While he is making medical progress, doctors say he will need round-the-clock care in the future.

Speaking from his hospital bed, he said: "I'm very thankful to be alive. My family, and by that I mean my children, all of my siblings and partner June, have been unfailing in helping me.

"Their love, care, kindness has been and continues to be immense.

"But I've put them through so much worry which has left everyone reeling from the incident."

Irish Independent