'I'm terrified he'll come back to finish me off' - domestic abuse survivor Kim Fox appeals to Minister for Justice to stall attacker's early release

Kim Fox was beaten by her former partner Paul Barry (Handout/PA)

A survivor of a horrific domestic violence attack has stated she’s afraid for her life, as she appeals to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to stop her attacker gaining early release.

Kim Fox was almost killed after a serious assault by Paul Barry, 38, of Achill Road, Ballybrack, Dublin.

Barry is due to be released at Christmas after serving two years of his 32 month sentence.

Ms Fox told Newstalk: “I’m terrified he’ll come back to finish me off,” as she pleaded for the Minister for Justice to listen to her case.

“I told him it was over, he came into the local pub, demanding money off me, I said you’re not getting money.

“I went home at 2am, I heard the door bang…. the next thing I know I was out cold.”

Read More

Ms Fox told how her daughter found her, after getting a “bad feeling”. She returned home from a friend’s house and found her mother in bed seriously injured.

“She came home with a bad feeling,” Ms Fox said. “He was smoking, saying she’s fine…

“The way I was placed in the bed she said my hair was red with blood, the pillow and duvet was soaked with blood.

“She rang the police and said ‘my mam is dead in the bed'.”

The survivor said she had to have plastic surgery, suffered fractured ribs and an injured eye socket.

“He was dancing on my head,” she said. “They found blood and hair round the room.

“I had to get new teeth, the injuries were horrific.”

Ms Fox said she learned how low sentencing was in Ireland for those who carry out domestic violent assaults and thus “I wasn't expecting an awful lot. I know it's five years for domestic abuse.

“But to wake up to the papers last week to realise he's getting out at Christmas, I was in total shock.

“My daughter’s having a baby in October. She found me in that state, I'm terrified he'll come back to finish me off.”

She explained that some people don’t understand why victims of domestic violence stay with the perpetrator.

This was easy to understand for those who’ve suffered violence, she added.

“I couldn't go to my family, I couldn't tell them… People say 'why live with an abuser?'. There are so many reasons why.”

Ms Fox said she had not been contacted by a liaison officer to inform her Barry was being released.

“I rang the police station, the girl I was dealing with was on holiday,” she said.

“To realise he's getting out so quick, justice hasn’t been served.”

A petition to keep Barry behind bars has been signed by more than 1,400.

Ms Fox said: “I really want the Minister to hear this, I know she’s a new minister but I’m asking her please listen to me.”

In total Ms Fox suffered soft tissue damage to her upper body and face, a fractured eye socket, three fractured ribs and two of her teeth were knocked out.

The survivor spent three days in hospital following the assault at her Dublin home in December 2018.

Barry was sentenced to 32 months in prison but the crime has a maximum sentence of five years.

He has only served 24 months and is due for early release at Christmas.

Ms Fox lost her job as a result of being absent from work for a month after the attack.

Though she’s recovered physically, she says she’s been left mentally scarred.

The campaign to keep Barry behind bars is being supported by the Stop Domestic Violence in Ireland (SDVII) group, which assisted with legal help and counselling after the assault.

If you have been affected by any issues raised in this article, you can contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247 or Women's Aid is available freephone 24-7 on 1800 341 900.

Online Editors