Norah Casey wants to see Michael D Higgins returned as president despite three of her fellow 'Dragons' Den' stars vying to oust him from Áras an Uachtaráin.

'I'm surprised there are three Dragons in the race' - Norah Casey backs Higgins over 'Dragons' Den' co-stars

Ms Casey also ruled out making a bid for Áras an Uachtaráin herself, telling the Irish Independent she's a "big fan" of Mr Higgins and adding: "He's doing a great job and he should stay doing it."

Peter Casey. Picture: Mark Condren

Three 'Dragons' Den' stars - Seán Gallagher, Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey - are trying to get on the ballot paper to challenge Mr Higgins.

Ms Casey said she was "as surprised as anyone that there are three Dragons in the race".

She said anyone who puts their name forward to contest such a "brutal" race should be applauded.

But she also lavished praise on Mr Higgins as she outlined her reasons for why she would not be seeking to become president herself.

Survivors

Ms Casey said: "Politics is not for me" and added: "On a personal level I think Michael D Higgins has done a great job as president.

Lining up for top job: Stars of ‘Dragons’ Den’ Seán Gallagher and Gavin Duffy have thrown their hats into the ring for the presidential election next month. Photo: Paul Sharp

"I've seen him in action with the Magdalene laundry survivors - which was incredible -and also with women entrepreneurs."

She also pointed to Mr Higgins's "historic" State visit to Britain, where he met Queen Elizabeth, as a time she felt "proud to be Irish".

Ms Casey was involved in organising events to honour the survivors of the Magdalene laundries and Mr Higgins hosted a reception for the women in Áras an Uachtaráin in June. She said the event "meant an awful lot to them". She also said: "I think he's got many great sides to him and he's definitely got another term in him."

Ms Casey added: "I said that way before I knew anybody was standing."

She said: "I really enjoy working with my fellow Dragons", adding: "Anybody who puts themselves forward to stand for the presidency are to be applauded".

Ms Casey said this was particularly the case as the last presidential race had been "pretty brutal".

Senator Joan Freeman. Photo: Gerry Mooney

She also praised Pieta House founder Joan Freeman for throwing her hat in the ring, welcoming her highlighting of mental health issues.

Ms Casey said that in her own case, she is happy to contribute to society without seeking elected office.

"It may not be huge but it's things I feel quite passionate about," she said, mentioning her campaigning against domestic violence and her work with the Magdalene laundry survivors.

She said: "I have the freedom to do all of that and I don't need to sit in Áras an Uachtaráin to do it."

The businessmen and former reality TV stars seeking nominations to contest the presidency need the support of four councils or 20 Oireachtas members to get on the ballot paper.

They are all choosing to go down the local authority route, with Mr Duffy already having made his pitch to a number of councils.

Mr Gallagher and Mr Casey will get their first chance to set out their stall to councillors on Monday as several local authorities hold special meetings to hear from potential candidates.

Irish Independent