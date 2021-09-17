MAXWELLS DUBLIN Visit to Rome and the Holy See by The President Michael D Higgins and Sabina Higgins.

President Michael D Higgins has hit out at “very extraordinary” remarks by former Taoiseach John Bruton around the decision not to attend a partition event in the North.

It emerged earlier this week that Mr Higgins would not be at a centenary church commemoration of partition and the establishment of Northern Ireland scheduled for next month in Co Armagh.

The President denied that he snubbed Queen Elizabeth after refusing to attend, saying that a “religious event” had become a “political statement”.

President Higgins has said that Mr Bruton is “wrong” in his interpretation of the constitution after the former Taoiseach told BBC radio earlier today that “it appears he didn’t seek the advice of the Government which he is obliged to do under the Constitution” as to whether or not he should attend the event.

Mr Bruton said: “If he had fulfilled his obligation under the Constitution, which is to take the advice of the Irish Government on this matter, they would have advised him that he ought to go.”

Mr Higgins said that Mr Bruton’s remarks suggest that he acted “improperly” and said that it is “up to him” if he wants to withdraw them.

“With the greatest of respect to the former Prime minister, John Bruton is wrong in his interpretation of the constitution,” Mr Higgins told media in Rome, where he is currently on a visit.

“I welcome all of the suggestions but I have to take exception, quite frankly, to people who have suggested I have broken the constitution.

“I find it a very extraordinary comment from the former prime minister and a member of the consulate of state who has always been treated with courtesy by me.

He also said that it is “up to” the former Taoiseach if he wants to withdraw his remarks but declined that he was calling on him to do so.

“And I am sure that Mr Bruton would want to withdraw his remarks.”

“It’s up to him as to whether he wants to withdraw the remarks he has made about the President, practically suggesting that the President has behaved improperly.”

The President also criticised Mr Bruton’s comments that the commemoration “wasn't an invitation to the opening of a credit union in Co Kerry”, saying that he cannot think of “any more important” event.

“I think he might want to withdraw his remarks about the significance of a credit union meeting in Kerry because I can’t think of any more important organisation than a credit union movement and it is as important in Kerry as it is anywhere else,” Mr Higgins.