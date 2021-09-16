‘I’m still fighting’ – Linda Nolan enjoying life despite terminal illness

Singer Linda Nolan has spoken of the sympathy she feels for those in the Irish entertainment industry, which has been closed for 18 months.

While Britain is almost back to business as usual, Ireland’s live events sector has still not resumed anything close to its normal level of activity.

“Showbusiness has been decimated and I remember that famous quote from one of the politicians telling those in the industry to just retrain. It was like, ‘Seriously?’ It’s been tragic to see it,” she told the Irish Independent.

“It’s just picking up here now. People are starting to get back into the theatres and cinemas have opened. It is getting back on its feet and the pantomimes are happening this year. Slowly but surely. And people have to feel safe or they won’t come out.

“Being in entertainment is something that’s in your blood. In showbusiness, there’s no sick pay for not working.”

Linda and her sister Anne (70) were both diagnosed with cancer within days of each other in April 2020.

As Linda faces into her latest health battle, she is back on chemotherapy tablets.

Her cancer, which is incurable, is now in her liver. It is her third recurrence following breast cancer in 2006.

“I’m taking the tablets at home and they’re much easier to tolerate. The cancer has metastasised in my liver. But I’m still here, I’m still fighting, I’m still enjoying life,” she said.

A member of the Nolan Sisters, she and her seven siblings moved from Dublin’s Raheny to Blackpool, England, in 1962, where they found fame as singers and TV personalities.

Linda said her sister Anne recently returned to their Dublin home to film a new episode of RTÉ’s Pulling With My Parents, a dating show in which a singleton’s mum or dad help pick a prospective suitor.

“Anne was over in Ireland doing a new show for RTÉ with her daughter Amy,

so I imagine it will be good fun when it comes out,” she said.

She was speaking as an ambassador for this year’s virtual Great Pink Run with Glanbia, supported by Joe Duffy Group, which takes place on October 16 and 17. Last year’s event raised an impressive €1m for Breast Cancer Ireland.

There is extra significance for the Nolans in the October 17 date, as it would have been Bernie Nolan’s 61st birthday. She passed away from breast cancer eight years ago but asked her family members to remember her every year in a very special way.

“She wrote a letter for Maureen to read out at her funeral. At the end, she said, ‘Remember me on my birthday and have a drink and have a vodka,’” said Linda.

“So that’s what we do every year. We have a vodka mule and celebrate her.”