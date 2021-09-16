| 12.4°C Dublin

‘I’m still fighting’ – Linda Nolan enjoying life despite terminal illness

Great Pink Run ambassadors Linda Nolan (right) and her sister Anne (left) with great-nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Photo: Great Pink Run Photography

Great Pink Run ambassadors Linda Nolan (right) and her sister Anne (left) with great-nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Photo: Great Pink Run Photography

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

Singer Linda Nolan has spoken of the sympathy she feels for those in the Irish entertainment industry, which has been closed for 18 months.

While Britain is almost back to business as usual, Ireland’s live events sector has still not resumed anything close to its normal level of activity.

“Showbusiness has been decimated and I remember that famous quote from one of the politicians telling those in the industry to just retrain. It was like, ‘Seriously?’ It’s been tragic to see it,” she told the Irish Independent.

