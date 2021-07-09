‘I’m so proud of him’- Lord Mayor of Cork speaks about his brother’s recovery from heroin addiction

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Colm Kelleher, has spoken publicly about his brother’s drug addiction recovery and said he’s “so proud” of him.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said society needs to be “mature enough” to have conversations about drug addiction and the possible solutions.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, he said Ireland needs to start talking about supervised injection rooms and needle exchange programmes as being part of the solution to tackle widespread heroin use.

Mr Kelleher said his older brother Don (39) started off using cannabis but then moved to harder drugs like heroin.

"He got into trouble, he took money from family members, he turned to dealing to feed his addiction. It was a horror story,” Mr Kelleher said.

“It’s heartbreaking to look at your loved one when they’re destroying themselves through addiction.

“I have seen first-hand the vices associated with this scourge but I’ve also seen it come full circle in relation to the successes that can come from recovery.”

Mr Kelleher said he is extremely proud of his brother's journey to recovery. The 39-year-old has now embarked on a new business venture two years after being handed a three-year jail term, with 18-months suspended, for dealing heroin.

When he entered politics, the Lord Mayor said his brother's addiction was “thrown” at him and that it would “bring [him] down”.

He added: “But there isn’t a family that hasn’t been touched by some form of addiction. For far too long, this issue has been brushed under the carpet.

"If we expect people with drug, alcohol or gambling problems to accept they have a problem and seek help, then society needs to be mature enough to have a conversation about the solutions.

"If our family's story can help one person struggling with addiction, if one family can be saved, if it means that one mother doesn’t have to bury a son or daughter because of addiction, then it will have been worth it.

"I’m so proud of my brother. If he can do it, anyone can. My door is open to everyone, if they want help, I will be happy to help.”

Mr Kelleher said he plans to work with the HSE to raise awareness of the need to secure funding for the existing addiction services in Cork and to help reduce treatment waiting lists.