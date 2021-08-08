‘I’m so honoured to lift the nation, that probably means more than Olympic gold’ - Kellie Harrington reacts to becoming Olympic champion

8 August 2021; Kellie Harrington of Ireland celebrates with her gold medal after defeating Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil in their women's lightweight final bout with at the Kokugikan Arena during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Seizing the opportunity to lift the nation and make people smile is as important if not more important than securing Olympic gold, Kellie Harrington has said.

The Dubliner joined Michael Carruth and Katie Taylor in becoming Ireland’s boxing gold medallists at the Olympic Games by defeating Brazilian Beatriz Ferreria via unanimous decision and said “it’s the stuff dreams are made of”.

“I’m so happy and honoured to be able to lift a nation and give people something to smile and cheer about. That probably means more to me than that [Olympic gold medal] does.

“One person lifting a small nation, it’s the stuff that dreams are made of,” Kellie said on RTÉ2.

“Some people say that the weight of a nation could weigh you down or bring you down but it really lifted me up. When I was going into the final, I knew whether I took gold or silver that I’d make the country proud, make me proud and my family proud.

“The way I’ve carried myself throughout the Olympics, I’m proud of that. I’m speechless for words,” Kellie said fighting back tears.

Kellie was then shown the jubilant scenes from Portland Row after her victory and became emotional and tearful.

“You know what, I didn’t really think that many people would get up and watch it. I thought they might rewatch it because it was on so early in the morning”.

Winning gold and finally realising her dream felt like “you’re a balloon and someone is slowly deflating you and the energy is going and going. I felt at the end when they announced ‘in the red corner’ I was totally deflated with a feeling of relief. What a relief”.

“I’ve worked so, so hard for this. My family really knows how hard I’ve worked for it and the coaches. To step on top of that podium and have our national anthem play and the flag raised, I can’t describe how it felt. It’s just amazing,” Kellie said.

While she is aware of some of the excitement and celebrations on Portland Row and across Dublin and Ireland, Kellie said she doesn’t bring her phone to the competitions so has not been talking to anyone back home.

“Me phone is still back in the apartment and I’d say it has probably exploded now at this stage.

“I genuinely believe that me Ma, me Da and me brothers have a better social life than me with everybody calling over to them all the time, it’s brilliant,” Kellie said smiling.

With regard to her bout, Kellie said she never panicked, despite going behind in the first round. She had rigorously prepared for the final with her coaches and she was confident in her gameplan.

“We had gone over tactics when doing a pad session yesterday morning. Myself, Zaur, John and Dima had gone through tactics over and over again yesterday and then I had spoken with my club coach and he had the same tactics as the high performance coaches so together we came up with a fantastic plan.

“This morning we carried out the plan on the pads again and then went out and took it round by round. As everyone knows, I was down after the first round but I didn’t lose my focus or my control of the fight, I just went back out there and got the second round and the rest is history,” Kellie said.

Harrington (31) said she relished the entire Olympic journey from the moment she arrived in Tokyo and commended all the competitors in her division.

“She's the 2019 world champion and I’m the 2018 champion. We're meeting in an Olympic final; you couldn’t ask for better than that. It was fantastic and I really got up for the occasion. I think I rise to each challenge and I love the challenge. It was just an amazing feeling and I am loving this journey.

“I loved going over on the bus to the semi-finals and the four opponents who are about to face each other are all sitting on the one bus and all feeling the same way and thinking the exact same things. Then the next day it’s only the two of us on the same bus. It’s just some journey and the respect I have for those girls is big,” Kellie said.

Kellie said she drew from previous experiences of coming from behind to win fights on the big stage and remaining calm and composed made all the difference.

“For me, the plan going in there was to stick to what I can do and not let anyone else dictate the fight. I stayed calm, composed and controlled throughout the fight and that’s what got me through.

“It worked. I didn’t want to rush in as she’s quite a strong counter puncher and I had to stay composed and with it. I stay focussed for nine minutes, which is a big, big task for me,” Kellie joked.

Kellie said that while she won a gold medal, and it “must be one of my greatest performances”, she said she hasn’t a clue yet as to how she actually boxed within the fight.

“I don’t really know, I haven’t seen the fight. When I get home and I’m with my family I’ll replay the fight and I’ll be able to judge whether I was good, bad or ugly,” Harrington said.