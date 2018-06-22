A Dublin couple exchanged vows last week after the groom was diagnosed with terminal cancer seven months ago.

'I'm so happy we did it because life is too short' - Couple say 'I do' after groom receives terminal cancer diagnosis

Patrick Murphy (52) was diagnosed with throat cancer in October 2017. In May this year, Patrick was told the disease was terminal and had spread to other parts of his body.

Last week, Patrick married his longtime partner Tracey Jacob (41), who have a four-year-old daughter called Lily. The couple have been together for 17 years and finally tied the knot on Thursday June 14. "We've known each other all our lives. We always just said 'we'll get married someday' until Pat got sick in October," Tracey told Independent.ie.

Patrick Murphy (52) and Tracey Jacob Murphy (41)

"You think you have time, but when things like this happen you realise you don't have that time. You'd regret not making those happy memories, so we decided to just do it." Patrick was given just three months to a year left to live, and after "putting it on the long finger" for years, the pair decided to get married before Patrick's health deteriorated.

Within the space of three weeks, Tracey and Pat had sorted all the wedding details, which Tracey said was "a whirlwind". "It was literally a whirlwind, within three weeks it was planned and done, but we couldn't have done it without our family. They all pooled together and helped out," Tracey said.

"I couldn’t thank the Long Mile enough, where we had our wedding reception. They were fantastic and so supportive." Tracey's mother decorated the venue and did the flowers, but Tracey explains that choosing a dress in the short space of time they had "wasn't easy".

"It wasn’t an easy thing to go in and choose your dress so fast, it wasn't like going shopping on a regular day. Memories Bridal Boutique in Lucan were so helpful with finding me my dress."

When the couple said "I do" on June 14, it was a day of "pure happiness" for Tracey and her family.

"It was an absolutely beautiful day. It was a day of very mixed emotions- of joy, of tears. It was so emotional for everyone, but it really was the happiest day of our lives. "I'm so happy we did it because life is too short."

