'I'm so happy he's home' - teddy reunited with owner of 72 years after going missing

Josephine Wills has had one prized possession for the entirety of her 72 years on Earth - her stuffed bear appropriately named Teddy.

Through ups and downs Teddy has been a constant fixture - even accompanying Josephine to Kenya for 12 years - until February of this year.

As is inevitable, time took its toll on Teddy and he became dishevelled as the years wore on.

Josephine, keen to restore her friend to his former glory, decided to send Teddy for a makeover holiday in France.

Teddy was sent to France for some much-needed TLC, which included a new eye, foot and squeaker.

His operation a major success, Teddy was posted back to Josephine and arrived in a sorting office in Dublin on September 16, arriving in Cork on September 28. That was the last time Teddy was heard from and Josephine feared she wouldn't see her beloved bear ever again.

Josephine was desperate to be relocated with the teddy she had been gifted at birth and turned to Red FM and An Post for help.

Much to her delight, Josephine revealed to Neil Prendeville on Cork’s Red FM that Teddy has turned up at home.

“He came home at 11am this morning from the Sorting Office in Togher,” an ecstatic Josephine revealed, adding that he looked “gorgeous”, and he’s squeaking again.

“I never knew he had a squeaky bit but the lady that repaired him fixed it and he’s gorgeous again. I’m grinning from ear to ear. I’m so happy he’s home.”

Josephine revealed Teddy was at least 73 and has lived quite a life.

“He has lived with me in Kenya and in Switzerland. He’s been everywhere. He didn’t really want to come home as he was born in the Northside of Cork and I’m now living in the Southside.”

Teddy had quite the tour of Ireland before being reunited with Josephine as he went to Portlaoise and back to Cork three times while an army of An Post workers scoured sorting offices to locate the blaggard.

Josephine says Teddy is like a new man after his travels with new legs, arms, eyes and complete with a fresh silk bow.

Teddy is now housebound due to Level Five restrictions and Josephine said, “it’s a pity I can’t take him out for lunch” to celebrate their reunion.

