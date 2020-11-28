‘I’m so glad I got rid of my leg because now I got rid of my tumour’ - mother of Toy Show sensation Saoirse Ruane speaks of her daughter’s strength

The mother of last night’s Late Late Toy Show sensation Saoirse Ruane (8) has spoken of her daughter’s strength following an incredibly challenging year.

Saoirse stole the hearts of the nation last night when she appeared on the show and shared the story of her losing her leg due to a tumour and her three wishes.

However, last year’s Toy Show was very different, as Saoirse’s family had just gotten the news that what was thought to be a broken bone in her leg actually turned out to be a very rare form of bone cancer, which affects only approximately three children in Ireland each year.

The Kiltullagh, Co Galway native started chemotherapy treatment right away and on March 18, as the country entered lockdown, her right leg was amputated.

Speaking to Independent.ie, her mum Roseanna Ruane said that Saoirse’s remarkable strength shone through despite the toughest of times when she came around after her operation.

“When she was still hooked up to everything and it was all very new and she turned around and said, ‘Mama, I’m so glad I got rid of my leg because now I got rid of my tumour.’

“That was very mature for an eight-year-old. To process it that way, she was looking at the positive side and that’s what got her through. Her positivity got us through too,” she said.

While Saoirse has previously received support from the public due to fundraising for prosthetics, which she now is learning how to use, last night she captured the nation with her stories.

Appearing on the Toy Show, she spoke about the unicorn on the prosthetic on her leg and her three wishes - be on the Late Late Toy Show, to be walking by Christmas and to go on a family holiday with her mother, father Ollie and 23-month-old sister Farrah Rose.

As she is now learning how to walk using crutches and is undergoing physio, she was surprised live on air with a family trip to Disney World, courtesy of Aer Lingus.

“I don’t think she really got it until she came off the set, that she was going to the actual, real Disney World in Orlando. It was so much to take in.

“She is feeling like a superstar.

“She feels like she is a little famous,” laughed her mother.

Ms Ruane said that on the journey back to Galway last night, with the show barely over, Saoirse was already being recognised.

“We stopped in Kinnegad and the amount of people that were roaring and screaming at her for selfies, it was just mad.

“She’s going to be on the news at six o’clock. I don’t know, she’s just won the heart of the nation,” she added.

