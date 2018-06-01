A young mother with two children has spoken about their horrific experience living beside a vacant house where drug users are dumping needles and heroin kits outside.

A young mother with two children has spoken about their horrific experience living beside a vacant house where drug users are dumping needles and heroin kits outside.

'I'm paying a mortgage to live beside this' - Young mother outraged at syringes being dumped beside family homes

Amanda Fennell, from Ardnacassa, Co Longford, has been raising the issue with local authorities and gardai for the past two years.

Ms Fennell, whose two children are aged 13 and 15, has said parents in the area are terrified to let their kids outside. She says it's at the point where people have stopped complaining as they feel their concerns are "falling on deaf ears".

"There are a lot of kids on this road and they shouldn't be afraid to leave the house," Ms Fennell told Independent.ie. "I've the privilege of paying a mortgage to live beside this. It's unbelievable. I've been fighting against this for two years. The house was boarded up to stop people going in there to use but they continue to gather around outside.

"What happens if a ball goes over the wall one day and the children end up pricking their fingers?" A local builder boarded up the house two years ago but the anti-social behaviour has continued.

Ms Fennell said the council has started cleaning out the area this week but she believes this "isn't solving the problem." "It's going to be the same next week and the week after that. It's a health hazard. Why can't they do up the house and give it to a family that needs it."

Used needles, empty condom wrappers and broken bottles can be seen in the photographs taken by the Longford woman.

Glory Osunde, another mother living in the area, told the Longford Leader how she has been intimidated by a number of individuals shouting obscenities at her.

"They throw stones at my car and when you tell them to stop they say nasty things like f*** off," she said. "I just have to close and lock my door. Even my kids can't go outside when these people are on the street.

"I have called the guards but nothing seems to change. I don't know what to do now." Local councillor Gerry Warnock also slammed the conditions seen in the estate.

"I’m reliably informed that this particular unit is on the Programme of Works for a refit which is due to commence shortly. This house will be made habitable and allocated to a needy household and that in my opinion is the best security against a continuation of the problems that Amanda has been experiencing for too long," he said.

Online Editors