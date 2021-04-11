| -1.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I’m over here to try and prolong my life for my children’

Vicky Phelan is thrilled to have received the Covid vaccine in the US where she is undergoing cancer treatment

Vicky Phelan in Washington last week Expand
Vicky getting her Covid vaccine Expand
Vicky after getting her Covid vaccine Expand

Close

Vicky Phelan in Washington last week

Vicky Phelan in Washington last week

Vicky getting her Covid vaccine

Vicky getting her Covid vaccine

Vicky after getting her Covid vaccine

Vicky after getting her Covid vaccine

/

Vicky Phelan in Washington last week

Ali Bracken

Vicky Phelan is having a rough day. Either a reaction to her experimental cancer treatment on Tuesday, or to her Covid vaccine on Wednesday, has left her vomiting and with a bad headache on Friday evening. But she is still willing to take a call from the Sunday Independent, joking that a combination of Barry’s and Lyons tea will soon help her feel better so far from home. 

Three months ago, Vicky relocated alone from Limerick to Washington DC for a trial of the cancer treatment M7824 which is expected to last several more months. The trial is being directed by Dr Julius Strauss at the National Institute of Health in Maryland. In the past week, Vicky underwent her sixth round of treatment and also got her Covid-19 vaccination.

Most Watched

Privacy