‘I’m over here to try and prolong my life for my children’

Vicky Phelan is having a rough day. Either a reaction to her experimental cancer treatment on Tuesday, or to her Covid vaccine on Wednesday, has left her vomiting and with a bad headache on Friday evening. But she is still willing to take a call from the Sunday Independent, joking that a combination of Barry’s and Lyons tea will soon help her feel better so far from home.

Three months ago, Vicky relocated alone from Limerick to Washington DC for a trial of the cancer treatment M7824 which is expected to last several more months. The trial is being directed by Dr Julius Strauss at the National Institute of Health in Maryland. In the past week, Vicky underwent her sixth round of treatment and also got her Covid-19 vaccination.

“It’s been a big week, I suppose,” she says, in her trademark upbeat fashion. “I’m just so relieved, grateful and happy to have got the vaccine. It means I can soon finally get out and about and do some touristy type things. I’ve been very careful not to do much because if I got Covid, I would have to come off the trial for a while. I certainly didn’t want that to happen. But now, soon enough, I can go into Washington DC, it’s only six miles away, and visit some of the museums and go see the White House, or as close as I can get. I feel guilty even saying that. I know how tough it is at home for you all with the restrictions. I’m hoping it gets better soon.”

Just last week, Vicky moved to a new apartment in the Washington district of Old Town. An Irish couple, John and Margaret Brennan from Mooncoin in Kilkenny, got in touch and offered her use of their “beautiful” two-bedroomed apartment. Up until then, she had been renting an Airbnb close to the hospital. The couple own Daniel O’Connell’s bar and restaurant in Old Town, but rarely use the apartment as they live in Ireland, so have loaned it to Vicky for as long as she needs it. “John is actually from the same small village as my father, Carrigeen. It was just so kind of them. The apartment is beautiful. It’s just beside the Potomac river. I knew no one coming over here, it was a bit daunting. But the kindness of people here, and Irish people back home, I’m blown away. I’ve made some really good friends.”

But this weekend, the 48-year-old is missing home. And her two children, Darragh (10) and Amelia (15), in particular. “I’m really beginning to feel it now, three months in. It’s a very long time to be apart from the kids. There are some days my son Darragh doesn’t want to talk to me on the phone. I realise they are probably the days he misses me most. I missed his birthday on February 26, he turned 10. But I look at it in a way that if I miss one birthday, this treatment will hopefully mean I’m around for two or three or even more. I’m trying to be logical about it. The kids are the reason I’m over here, it’s to try and prolong my life.”

What keeps Vicky going is her plan to see her children, along with her husband Jim, who intend to travel to Washington in June for two months if permitted. “I’m going to start the process now of applying for their visas to come over. They can apply to come over to see me on humanitarian grounds. I’ll apply for their visas and Jim will have to organise to go up to Dublin and have an interview about it. I just really hope that it’s granted. I’ll do everything I can to get them over here. If they have to self-isolate for two weeks, that’s fine, we’ll do that no problem. I’m vaccinated so I can get the shopping in.”

If their visas are granted, Vicky is planning on renting a house with a swimming pool as the heat is “expected to get intense”. Her children are already excited about the potential trip. “Amelia is looking forward to the shopping malls. She’ll be 16 in August. And Darragh, he’s really into skateboarding. He’s already found a skate park in Philadelphia he wants to go to, he’s printed off all the details and everything. We can all learn a lot from the resilience of children. I try to anyway. I’ve talked to them quite a lot, about all of this.”

Vicky was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 but was given the all-clear after prolonged and intense treatment.

But three years ago she was informed that an audit carried out by CervicalCheck found that her 2011 smear test had been reported as a false negative.

A CT scan revealed the cancer had returned. The diagnosis was terminal. She went public and single-handedly sparked a debate on the treatment and care of cancer patients in Ireland.

All the signs from Vicky’s experimental cancer treatment in Washington so far have been positive. Her last scan, in March, showed that some of her tumours were reducing slightly. But crucially, there were no new tumours. She undergoes treatment once a fortnight. In the beginning, it made her very ill. But her body is now adapting to it and Vicky’s oncologist plans to up her dosage.

“I have a lot of faith in my oncologist. Some of his patients are in full remission. You just don’t know. I never want to reach too high and expect too much. If I can have two or three years on this drug, hopefully there will then be another treatment when this finishes. That’s my outlook. If I get to the stage where I have done everything I can, then I will have no regrets.”

With the time difference between the US and Ireland, Vicky is still awake when her family and friends in Ireland are fast asleep. She often spends that time reading emails and messages from well-wishers. “My big standout moment over here is the support I’ve received from people everywhere. I’ve had over 4,500 emails from people after I was on the Late Late just before I came over here. Then there’s all the social media messages. It can get lonely over here. I don’t think people realise how big a difference it’s made to me. It gives me such a boost. And all I can say is thank you to everyone.”