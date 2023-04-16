‘I’m on a conveyor belt up to heaven’ — Aslan star Christy Dignam speaks of end-of-life care

Dubliner is being treated for a rare blood disorder

Dignam is receiving palliative care at home being being treated for amyloidosis. Photo: Cody Glenn/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Christy Dignam, the lead singer of rock band Aslan, has spoken of being on the “conveyor belt up to heaven” as he receives palliative care at his home in Dublin.

The 62-year-old is being treated for amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder associated with certain cancers, which causes an abnormal protein to build up in the body, triggering organ failure.

In his first interview since it emerged he is receiving end-of-life care, the Finglas man said living with the rare disease is “like you are heading into an abyss” and admitted that when he first learned of [the amyloidosis] last year, he “could not confront it”.

He says when he was first diagnosed with cancer a decade ago, “I remember praying. I was like, ‘Please, just give me 10 more years.’ And that 10 years are up now and you’re kind of saying, ‘I know I only asked for 10, but you couldn’t throw another 10 in there could you, yeah?’”

In the interview with broadcaster Ryan Tubridy, which is due to be broadcast on RTÉ Radio 1 tomorrow, Dignam opens up about life and how he is dealing with his problems.

“I believe we are all spiritual beings in some sense or other. I remember there used to be an old saying … that ‘religion is for people who want to go to heaven, spirituality is for people who have been to hell.’ And I really identified with that, you know.

“Because when you have had rough times, the contrast is so vast it helps you see the world in a more focused way, if you know what I mean.”

Last year, Dignam, who had been admitted to Beaumont Hospital, spent six months in the care of the haematology and cardiac care team.

A family statement later read: “Christy and Kathryn Dignam and their family, daughter Kiera, son-in-law Darren, and grandchildren, are sharing an update on Christy’s health, in response to a large number of media inquiries received.

“In July 2022, Christy was admitted to Beaumont Hospital and spent the next six months in the care of the haematology and cardiac care team.

“Since December, Christy has been at home and is being cared for lovingly by family, with the support of a palliative care team.”

In the interview, Dignam also recalled suffering from several chest infections before the diagnosis despite taking numerous antibiotics. Eventually, he underwent a biopsy which confirmed he was suffering from a rare disease — but he did not want to believe it.

“Anybody that got the cancer diagnosis would understand that … the denial,” he said, “Initially, I was so ill I could not confront it, it was hitting me in the face. When they got a handle on the medication, I would live as if there was nothing wrong with me.”

Last September, Aslan were forced to postpone their sold-out gig at Dublin’s 3Arena after the singer experienced a “setback” with his treatment.

In the interview, Dignam spoke movingly of visiting a hospice more than five years ago where he met a severely sick boy who he sang with.

“I was on my way back to the house, a 20-minute drive, and I got a phone call from his sister. I thought she was ringing to thank me — the chap had died just after we left. I started thinking — he had 11 years of life. At the time I had 50,” he said.

Now receiving palliative care, himself, Dignam appears to have accepted that he is going to die.

“I’ll go in here now and that’ll be the end of it,” he said.

The Christy Dignam interview will air tomorrow from 9am on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1

​